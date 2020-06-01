Watch now: Davenport mayor, police chief talk about overnight unrest
Watch now: Davenport mayor, police chief talk about overnight unrest

  • Updated
People gather in the parking lot near DICK’s Sporting Goods Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Davenport.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

The Davenport mayor and police chief will be holding a press conference to discuss the overnight incidences of violence in our community at 5 a.m.

Click here to watch.

Watch the news conference.

