Watch Now: East Moline traffic halted following a three-vehicle crash on Sunday

East Moline law enforcement closed traffic starting at 12th St. and 30th Ave. Sunday evening following a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of 30th Ave. and Archer Drive. According to Lt. David Rummery, none of the passengers involved sustained serious injuries. One party was treated for minor injuries on scene. Two of the vehicles had significant frontside damage, while the third had sizable damage to both the back and front. Two East Moline police unites arrived at the scene, with an additional unit stationed adjacent to 12th St. to block incoming traffic.
Two Quad-City Towing Inc. trucks arrived later to transport the vehicles involved in the crash from the intersection. Rummery said East Moline police were gathering witness statements to investigate the cause of the crash. No additional information was available.
Photos: New East Moline Early Learning Center opens for at-risk children this week
East Moline School District No. 37 purchased and renovated a new early learning center/preschool site at 3100 4th Avenue to serve at-risk children.
One of the classrooms at the East Moline School District No. 37 new early learning center-preschool site at 3100 4th Avenue to serve at-risk children.
Xyleena Vorhauer riades a tricycle in the large gym area at the new East Moline School District No. 37 early learning center/preschool site at 3100 4th Avenue to serve at-risk children.
Students Aliyana Pena-Reyes, Lamees Djehiche and Caroline Keever have a snack with teacher Jordan Volrath at the new East Moline School District No. 37 Early Learning Center/preschool at 3100 4th Ave. to serve at-risk children.
Entrance and welcome area at the East Moline School District No. 37 new early learning center/preschool site at 3100 4th Avenue to serve at-risk children.
A large learning and conference area at the new East Moline School District No. 37 early learning center-preschool site at 3100 4th Avenue to serve at-risk children.
The outdoor playground area at the East Moline School District No. 37 new early learning center-preschool site at 3100 4th Avenue to serve at-risk children.
Student William Bippus cleans up toys with help from Brandy Lawrence, a paraprofessional at the East Moline School District No. 37 new early learning center-preschool site at 3100 4th Ave. to serve at-risk children. Rene Gellerman, CEO of United Way Quad Cities, said children who attend preschool are twice as likely to succeed in kindergarten and 65% more likely to go to college.
