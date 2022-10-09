Watch Now: East Moline traffic halted following a three-vehicle crash on Sunday

East Moline law enforcement closed traffic starting at 12th St. and 30th Ave. Sunday evening following a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of 30th Ave. and Archer Drive.

According to Lt. David Rummery, none of the passengers involved sustained serious injuries. One party was treated for minor injuries on scene.

Two of the vehicles had significant frontside damage, while the third had sizable damage to both the back and front.

Two East Moline police unites arrived at the scene, with an additional unit stationed adjacent to 12th St. to block incoming traffic.

Two Quad-City Towing Inc. trucks arrived later to transport the vehicles involved in the crash from the intersection.

Rummery said East Moline police were gathering witness statements to investigate the cause of the crash.

No additional information was available.