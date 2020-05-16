Watch now: Illinois Quad-Citians join Iowa Quad-City reopening customers

Winslow's husband has health issues, so she wants to keep him safe from COVID-19 exposure.

“I pulled in there, and there were families and all kinds of people. There were lines at the tents,” she said. “People were one right behind the other, not wearing masks, just like it was a year ago.” A few people at the market – maybe one in 20, she estimates – wore masks, she said.

As for visiting restaurants, she plans to wait to see whether the COVID-19 numbers climb.

“I don’t’ care if they’ve opened up,” Winslow said. “I’m not going to sit in a restaurant now.”

Winslow does have a hair appointment Thursday at Suzanne & Co. Salon, Davenport. “I have to wear a mask and call when I’m in the parking lot and they’ll come out and get me.”

Similarly, Cathy Bolkcom says it’s too soon for her to venture out. “I will not be visiting stores or restaurants,” she said. “The decision to reopen was not based on any metrics or measures or a 14-day steady decline in the numbers of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.”

“There is no reason to believe that this is the right time to reopen - much as we all want to return to normal life,” she said.