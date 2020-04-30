Watch now: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' update on COVID-19 beginning at 11 a.m.
Watch now: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' update on COVID-19 beginning at 11 a.m.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds provides an update on COVID-19 in the state at the Iowa National Guard on Friday in Johnston, Iowa. 

 Bryon Houlgrave, The Des Moines Register via AP

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. today from the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in Johnston, IA to provide an update to the state of Iowa on COVID-19.

