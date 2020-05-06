Watch now: Live stream of I-74 bridge keystone installation

WATCH the final piece of the arch for the I-74 River Bridge be installed. Consisting of two connected arch segments, the keystone will complete the basket-handle arch for the Iowa-bound bridge.
New I-74 bridge construction: Hundreds of images
The Quad-City Times has been following construction of the new I-74 bridge across the Mississippi River since day 1 capturing hundreds of images. Take a look.
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Friday, February 2, 2018, in Bettendorf, Moline, and on the Mississippi River.
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, January 25, 2018, on the Moline and Bettendorf side's, and in the Mississippi River.
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge project, Monday, January 15, 2018, on the Bettendorf side, the Moline side and on the Mississippi River …
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Tuesday, December 12, 2017, in Bettendorf, Moline and on the Mississippi River.
Mud is removed from a hole at the site of a new bridge over the Mississippi River by a drill attached to an excavator for the installation of …
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge spanning the Mississippi River between Bettendorf and Moline, Wednesday, December 6, 2017, even as the c…
Workers install a casing for pier 16, the last one North of the Mississippi River, for the new I-74 bridge in Bettendorf, Iowa Thursday Novemb…
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Tuesday, November 28, 2017, in the Mississippi River and on the Bettendorf side.
Work continues on a new bridge just east of the twin spams of the I-74 Bridge over the Mississippi River in Bettendorf, Iowa Friday November 1…
Construction continues on the new I-74 bridge, Tuesday, November 7, 2017, in Bettendorf, Moline and on the Mississippi River.
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Tuesday, October 31, 2017, on the Bettendorf side of the river.
Workers are at the site of a new bridge that will replace the twin spans of the I-74 Bridge over the Mississippi River in Bettendorf, Iowa Mon…
Construction continues on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, October 25, 2017, in Bettendorf, Moline and on the Mississippi River.
Construction continues on the new I-74 bridge, Tuesday, October 24, 2017, in Bettendorf, Moline and on the Mississippi River.
Work continues, Tuesday, October 17, 2017, on the new I-74 bridge in Bettendorf, Moline and on the Mississippi River.
Construction on the new I-74 bridge between Moline and Bettendorf and on the Mississippi River continues, Friday, October 13, 2017, as workers…
Construction continues on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, October 11, 2017, in Bettendorf, in Moline and in the Mississippi River.
Work continues on the construction of the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, October 4, 2017, in Bettendorf, in Moline and in the Mississippi River.
Work continues on the Iowa and Illinois sides of the Mississippi River as well as in the river, Friday, September 29, 2017, as the new I-74 br…
Workers at the site of a new bridge over the Mississippi River near the twin spans of the I-74 bridge in Bettendorf, Iowa Thursday September 2…
Crews with Lunda Construction Co. work on a barge on the Mississippi River at the site of the replacement for the I-74 bridge in Bettendorf, I…
Here are the latest images from construction of the new Interstate 74 bridge across the Mississippi River connecting Moline and Bettendorf.
Crews in Bettendorf, Iowa, Moline, Illinois and on the river work on the new bridge over the Mississippi River in Bettendorf, Iowa Wednesday S…
Images from the ongoing construction of the new I-74 bridge construction over the Mississippi River between Bettendorf, Iowa and Moline, Illinois.
Buildings in Bettendorf and Moline are being demolished to make way for a new Interstate 74 bridge across the Mississippi River.
Ecological Specialists, Inc. began relocating a unique and sizeable mussel bed containing approximately 450,000 mussels with a diverse populat…
Iowa and Illinois Department of Transportation officials released these new images of I-74 bridge construction scheduled through 2021.
The first two I-beams for the superstructure of the new I-74 bridge were laid in place, Monday, March 19, 2018, on the Bettendorf side of the …
Check out the latest on the construction of the new I-74 bridge.
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Bettendorf, Moline, and on the Mississippi River.
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, July 18, 2018, on the Bettendorf side and in the Mississippi River.
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge as the base of the arch is starting to take shape, Thursday, August 16, 2018, on the Bettendorf side of …
While construction workers installed another steel girder for the new Interstate 74 bridge in the background officials held a press conference…
Work on the new I-74 bridge continues as River Drive in Moline was shut down to hoist large I-beams into place, Monday, September 10, 2018. Wo…
Ironworkers put the finishing touches on the bolts connecting the steel beams for the new Interstate 74 bridge over River Drive before the str…
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, in Bettendorf, Moline and in the Mississippi River.
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, October 25, 2018, in both Bettendof, Moline and on the Mississippi River.
Quad-City iron workers building new I-74 bridge.
Construction continues on the new Interstate 74 bridge over the Mississippi river.
Construction on the new Interstate 74 bridge over the Mississippi river between Moline and Bettendorf.
Construction on the new Interstate 74 bridge over the Mississippi river between Bettendorf and Moline.
Work continues around the anchors for the arches on the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Milling and painting of the westbound…
I-74 Bridge traffic navigates the new routes Monday, March 18, 2019, in Moline.
Construction continues on both sides of the Mississippi River on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, as completion is scheduled for 2020.
Toll booths on I-74 bridge
Toll booths on I-74 bridge
Toll booths on I-74 bridge
I-74 Bridge
Park Views
Merging traffic
I-74 bridge
Morning update: I-74 bridge work
Morning update: Foggy Friday breakdown
New estimate puts cost of I-74 bridge at $791 million
10265821H718363.JPG
10265821H722316.JPG
10265821H737482.JPG
Bridges: Iowa, Illinois order safety inspections
I-74 Bridge accident snarls traffic
Crashes tie up traffic
I-74 pileup delays bridge traffic
New I-74 bridge designs on table
QCT 150TH ANNIVERSARY: crossing the river
Hastert backs new I-74 bridge
Bettendorf businesses fight I-74 bridge improvements
I-74 Bridge
I-74_Traffic_1_082311
Flag on Bridge
I 74 BRIDGE 01
I 74 BRIDGE 03
I 74 BRIDGE 02
LaHood I-74
LaHood I-74
Interstate 74 bridge (620 file)
Jan. 20, 2014 -- Phillips 66
Jan. 20, 2014 -- Phillips 66
