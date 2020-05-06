Watch now: Live stream of I-74 bridge keystone installation
Watch now: Live stream of I-74 bridge keystone installation

  • Updated
Work continues on I-74 bridge

Work continues on the arch for the new Interstate 74 Bridge between Bettendorf and Moline.

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT

WATCH the final piece of the arch for the I-74 River Bridge be installed. Consisting of two connected arch segments, the keystone will complete the basket-handle arch for the Iowa-bound bridge.

New I-74 bridge construction: Hundreds of images

The Quad-City Times has been following construction of the new I-74 bridge across the Mississippi River since day 1 capturing hundreds of images. Take a look. 

+8
Photos: Building a Bridge
Photos: Building a Bridge

Workers are at the site of a new bridge that will replace the twin spans of the I-74 Bridge over the Mississippi River in Bettendorf, Iowa Mon…

