Watch now: Miss Illinois USA pageant returns to Normal

Finalists were not known by The Pantagraph’s deadline.

Like Pura, Haley Rose Pontius, who won Miss Arkansas USA 2020, has been crowned for nearly two years instead of one because of COVID-19.

“A lot of it, the pressure was put on her (Pura) having to have that title for such a long time,” said Pontius, who helped organize Sunday’s event with Vanbros. “Plus with all the contestants, they were kind of just waiting to see, ‘OK, are we having the pageant, what’s going on? I’ve signed up for it, but we don’t have a date, we don’t have a location, is it even going to happen?’”

Pontius added that girls competing likely felt a wide range of mindsets throughout the year and heading into this weekend’s pageant. The pageant is typically held Labor Day weekend each year.

“Some girls might look at it as this is my opportunity to train even harder, become even better for when I go back to compete, where other girls might have a feeling of anxiety — a feeling like, ‘Oh, I just want it to happen now and I keep having to wait.”

Gissell Bahena, representing Chicago Midway, won Miss Illinois Teen USA 2021 Saturday night.

The teen event ranges from 13 to 17 years old while the miss pageant is from 19 to 28 years old.