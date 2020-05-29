Watch now: Modern Woodmen Bank comes down in Rock Island

Huge construction equipment with mechanical jaws tore into the large glass windows, shattering them in a burst of crunching sound, and pulled down the metal supports.
Another worker sprayed water on the building and nearby, another machine picked up the rubble and dropped into a large Dumpster.
That was the scene Friday as demolition continued on the Modern Woodmen of America Bank building, an international skyscraper style structure at 100 17th St., Rock Island, that opened in 1962 as 1st National Bank of Rock Island.
At the time the building opened in the early 1960s, it was one of several new buildings in the city, a beacon of new businesses to come, a sign that the city was growing.
The building changed hands through the years and was purchased in November of 2000 by Modern Woodmen, whose headquarters is across the street along the Mississippi River.
Since 2002, it has been used by Modern Woodmen as MWA Bank while also housing a few rental tenants, including two law firms.
But Modern Woodmen ended its bank operations in March of 2019 and said it had no further use for the structure.
Maintaining it for other business use or for tenants was no longer cost effective because of needed upgrades to its elevator; roof; heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system; boiler system; and windows and doors, Modern Woodmen representatives said.
Renovation would have cost close to $13 million, Jerald Lyphout, national secretary and chief administrative officer, said previously at a public hearing.
The company wants to build a multi-tenant property on the site and has a third party willing to invest millions in that right now, he said.
He sought to allay fears the land would become a parking lot, though he admitted it could for a while.
Modern Woodmen has 470 employees in Rock Island and annually brings in about 400 more for training, Lyphout said.
“We have been a good corporate citizen for 130 years. We have the opportunity to expand and would like to do that in Rock Island,” he told the city council.
Growing up in Rock Island, Mayor Mike Thoms said at the hearing that he remembers when the building was a kingpin.
“It’s always sad to see a building leave, especially one that has some architectural (value),” he said. “It has some meaning and everything else to a lot of citizens in Rock Island.
“But, by the same token, I do understand as a businessman that these projects ... have to feasible cost-wise. And my understanding is the asbestos, the boilers and the roof and everything else on that building are in rough shape, and the building just isn’t usable in the way it is now. Economically, it doesn’t make sense for them. I can understand that side of it also.”
The city's Historic Preservation Commission had voted to designate to building as a city landmark, but the designation was unanimously overturned by the city council at Modern Woodmen's request.
The four reasons for preservation were that it had:
• Significant value as part of the city's heritage
• It represented an architectural type that is rare to the Quad-Cities
• It was designed by a notable community architect, William Appier and William Stuhr and
• It was a familiar feature in the community
