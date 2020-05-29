Watch now: Modern Woodmen Bank comes down in Rock Island

Renovation would have cost close to $13 million, Jerald Lyphout, national secretary and chief administrative officer, said previously at a public hearing.

The company wants to build a multi-tenant property on the site and has a third party willing to invest millions in that right now, he said.

He sought to allay fears the land would become a parking lot, though he admitted it could for a while.

Modern Woodmen has 470 employees in Rock Island and annually brings in about 400 more for training, Lyphout said.

“We have been a good corporate citizen for 130 years. We have the opportunity to expand and would like to do that in Rock Island,” he told the city council.

Growing up in Rock Island, Mayor Mike Thoms said at the hearing that he remembers when the building was a kingpin.

“It’s always sad to see a building leave, especially one that has some architectural (value),” he said. “It has some meaning and everything else to a lot of citizens in Rock Island.