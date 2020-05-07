Watch now: Moline, Bettendorf mayors virtual toast arch completion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher and Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri celebrated Wednesday the keystone placement of the new I-74 bridge arch in a video.

The mayors met "virtually" to mark the historic moment and to congratulate and thank the project team and people associated with this project.

The mayors of the cities joined by the river looked to the future while acknowledging the importance of the arch as a milestone.

"We have so many opportunities to create new connections and urban vitality on both sides of the river," said Acri, "for the first time, people will be able to walk or bike easily between our downtowns. We envision the residents of The Bridges apartments in Bettendorf enjoying a leisurely walk across the bridge on a summer evening for dinner at one of our many restaurants downtown."

Gallagher celebrated the possibilities for the future saying, "Some of our plans after the bridge is completed is a new urban park, which will be located under and around the bridge and will house the pedestrian and bicycle accessible elevator. The park will allow for recreational trails and entertainment features in and near Bettendorf’s downtown. We have already seen growth in our downtown area and we expect to see more."