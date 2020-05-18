Watch now: Moline organization ‘makes hope soar,’ invites community to craft birdhouses for people affected by cancer

The organization realized that “this is something that people (and) families who are isolated can work together on,” Crouch said, adding that friends and family also may work from wherever they are while video chatting so they can be “separate but still together.”

And you don’t have to be an expert craftsman or skilled artist to join in. “I want people to feel free to (use) whatever art medium that they want to use,” Crouch said, whether that’s paint, markers or crayons. It’s a project for all ages and skill levels, and is all about “the idea that you are connecting,” she said, and knowing that “you’re going to make a difference in somebody else’s life.”

Once the birdhouse is complete, “on the bottom of each birdhouse, we are encouraging people to write inspirational messages … of encouragement and of hope.” Messages should be universal so they may include those who are battling cancer to friends and family members who are going through the battle with them.

Then, completed birdhouses may be dropped off by Sept. 18. Keep tabs on the organization’s website for drop-off locations. Birdhouses will be on display during the opening celebration of The Living Proof Exhibit's 10th annual cancer-survivor art exhibition at the Figge on Sept. 24.