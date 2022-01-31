Watch now: One person found dead after morning fire in Davenport

Davenport firefighters found a person dead at the scene of an early morning fire on Monday.

The Davenport Fire Department was called around 3:30 a.m. to an apartment building at 2413 West 54th St. for a report of a building fire, according to a fire department news release. When they arrived, firefighters found a heavy fire in a long, single-story garage.

The body was found in a vehicle during the efforts to fight the fire. No foul play was suspected and the person has not been identified.

No one else was reported injured.

A resident at the apartment said she was "sound asleep" when police officers knocked on her front door.

"It was a pretty big fire at that point," the resident said. "The police asked us to exit through the north door, which is the front door.

"They said they were concerned about the fire spreading and wanted us to be safe."

The woman said she and other residents waited "30 or 40 minutes" before they were able to return to their apartments. She said she "heard a rumor that a body was found," but said police at the scene didn't ask her about the discovery of a body.