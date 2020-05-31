Watch now: Police seeking to disperse gatherings across Quad-Cities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police on Sunday night were racing from shopping center to shopping center, trying to break up crowds gathering in response to protests across the nation.

A large crowd had gathered about 10:45 p.m. in the area of Northpark Mall and were shouting at officers.

One gathering was dispersed in the area of the Olive Garden in Northpark Mall, and then police were dispatched to Dick’s Sporting Goods, 5511 Elmore Ave., for a report of broken glass. A gathering grew in the area of Hobby Lobby, while more officers arrived.

Later, groups of people headed back to Northpark Mall and later to the Walmart on West Kimberly Road, where scanner traffic reported a gunshot victim.

Many area stores, including the malls, closed early in anticipation of unrest.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 4 Sad 3 Angry 14