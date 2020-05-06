Watch now: Quad-Citians invited to ring bells at 3 p.m. Friday to honor COVID-19 victims

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Churches and other groups will remember the victims of COVID-19 by ringing church bells at 3 p.m. Friday, May 8. Residents are invited to join in and ring hand bells; blow car horns; or play instruments to honor those suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.