Watch now: Quad-Citians speak out for, against police in Davenport Civil Rights Commission forum

But LueKinna Hodges, who said she has made some bad choices previously, said she was arrested and threatened by law enforcement.

"Systemic racism is something that a lot of people are scared to talk about," she said. "But it’s set up to make us fail, us brown people.”

"When I get pulled over and harassed, they go back and look at stuff I did 20 years ago. And that’s not fair,” she said. “The classes that should be mandatory before you become a police officer, one of them should be cultural diversity.”

Speaker Frank Holley was exasperated. “There’s nothing that’s been said here that hasn’t already been said,” he said. “White people have different priorities than Black people. We need Black police officers who can relate to Black people."

“Fifty years later, we’re still having the same conversation. We’re still talking and talking and talking, no action," he said. “We can’t wait until stuff happens. We have to be more empathetic versus sympathetic."

While speakers continued from the Council chambers and via Zoom, conversations kept going in the Zoom chat, in which people could type comments and responses.