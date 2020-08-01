Watch now: Quad-Citians speak out for, against police in Davenport Civil Rights Commission forum

Davenport residents largely aired their grievances against police at a virtual town hall meeting Saturday hosted by the city's Civil Rights Commission and attended by top city officials.
That included Juan Shelton, who discussed an incident in which he said nine police officers took his 150-pound son to the ground.
"Nine policemen put him on the ground and ... choked him out," Shelton said. "One ran about a block and a half and stomped on his leg. That's ridiculous to me. It doesn't take nine policemen to subdue a 150-pound guy. He had his hands up in the air."
Police reform has become a controversial topic in the Quad-Cities and across the country as part of a movement for racial equality. Earlier in the week, the Davenport police union questioned whether the meeting would be fair and accused some local civil rights leaders of being anti-police. Some area cities and departments are considering pulling officers from schools, including Davenport.
Janelle Swanberg, commission chairperson, called on speakers, some via Zoom, a program allowing people to see and hear each other remotely, and others in the City Council chambers in City Hall. The meeting lasted more than two hours.
City representatives on hand in person or via Zoom included Davenport Mayor Mike Matson, First Ward Ald. Rick Dunn, Third Ward Ald. Marion Meginnis, Fourth Ward Ald. Ray Ambrose and Fifth Ward Ald. Matt Dohrmann. Also attending was Police Chief Paul Sikorski, who spoke with some of those attending immediately after the meeting, before he was called away to a shooting scene.
Some speakers supported Davenport police.
“I want to praise the Davenport city government, who placed no barriers to diminish peaceful protests,” said Chester Shaffer. “Even participating in those protests — showing solidarity with those wanting to bring injustices to public awareness.”
”We must all agree that despite our police efforts, Davenport has a gun and violence problem, with shootings occurring all over the city, " he said. "There are no safe neighborhoods."
There was a shooting across the street from his house, Shaffer said.
"Instead of de-funding the police, our city would be far safer by hiring a few additional officers,” he said.
He said some officers should not be in law enforcement. "But we also have bad apples who are teachers, or politicians, or work in our stores. If you discover a bad policeman, retrain them or fire them. Hold them accountable," Shaffer said. “If you want to improve law enforcement, give them more training, better equipment, more officers.
But LueKinna Hodges, who said she has made some bad choices previously, said she was arrested and threatened by law enforcement.
"Systemic racism is something that a lot of people are scared to talk about," she said. "But it’s set up to make us fail, us brown people.”
"When I get pulled over and harassed, they go back and look at stuff I did 20 years ago. And that’s not fair,” she said. “The classes that should be mandatory before you become a police officer, one of them should be cultural diversity.”
Speaker Frank Holley was exasperated. “There’s nothing that’s been said here that hasn’t already been said,” he said. “White people have different priorities than Black people. We need Black police officers who can relate to Black people."
“Fifty years later, we’re still having the same conversation. We’re still talking and talking and talking, no action," he said. “We can’t wait until stuff happens. We have to be more empathetic versus sympathetic."
While speakers continued from the Council chambers and via Zoom, conversations kept going in the Zoom chat, in which people could type comments and responses.
“So many people work jobs where abuse is rampant, like service jobs, and they’re not coddled in cultural conversations,” Josh Ludeking said in chat. “They’re abused more instead but somehow the police can’t handle the kind of verbal abuse that these people handle day in and day out?”
Via Zoom, a Black student named Darius, 17, said he is a North High School student who supports the police department. “I don’t think we should de-fund the police,” adding he supports the idea of a civilian review board.
Considerations
Civil Rights Director Latrice Lacey presented a graphic about policing reforms throughout Iowa, including reallocation of funding, provision of safe housing, removing police from schools, pretrial release, decriminalizing survival, demilitarization of police and decentralization of decision making.
Mayor Matson largely defended the department, saying the last set of police officers are "officers that certainly don’t look like me." One Black officer attended Davenport Central and grew up in the community, he said.
"We have a strategy and focus to recruit minority police officers," he said.
He said 155 officers out of 163 have body cameras. "That’s a focus to make sure everything is recorded and seen.”
The department follows state policy on choke-holds and use of deadly force, he said. After officers leave the academy, they must go through six months of training with another officer.
“We’re committed and talking and working with you and all the other groups to enhance and provide better policies," he told commission members.
After some speakers expressed concerns about the presence of school resource officers, Matson said the contract with the Davenport School District is on the city council Committee of the Whole agenda Wednesday for discussion.
The commission will hold its regular meeting at noon Aug. 11, and another special meeting to continue discussion of police reform on Aug. 15.
