Watch now: Quad-Cities coping with extreme heat

Chasity Richardson and Randy Younge found an almost-cool place Tuesday in the shade of the overhang at the front of the Davenport Public Library, Main Street.

Richardson, 38, and Younge, 52, live on the streets and showed their savvy — choosing the south side of the library, a place close to the alley that runs parallel to both Third and Fourth streets.

"The breeze blows east through that alley," Richardson explained. "Me and Randy don't want to sit in the library all day, so this spot usually has a breeze."

Richardson and Younge were just two of many people who hoped for a breeze as they coped with Tuesday's heat index readings that put temperatures between 100 and 105. That heat is expected to last through most of Wednesday, until a cold front moves in between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

"The actual temperature at right before noon (Tuesday) was 91 in Davenport and 92 in Moline," said Mike McClure, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Davenport office.

He said by late afternoon Tuesday, temperatures were expected to be anywhere from 95 to 99 degrees.

Back out on the street, Richardson carried most of what she owns in a straw bag. She said she prefers the heat to extreme cold.

"Sometimes I have to sleep outside, so it's always better to have it warm, hot, than really, really cold," she explained. "When it's cold, you've got to have coats and long pants and boots.

"In this weather, shorts and a shirt and you're fine."

Inside the library

By noon Tuesday the downtown library was the home of a number of people who ducked into to beat the heat and read a newspaper.

"The libraries in Davenport and across the Quad-Cities welcomes everyone — this is a place where you don't have to pay for anything. You don't have to have a membership. You don't even need a library card if you don't want to borrow anything," said Brittany Peacock, the community outreach supervisor for the Davenport Public Library.

Peacock said extreme heat and cold always brings in more traffic. She noted not all of the people who use the library as a place to keep cool are people without homes. Not everyone, she noted, has air conditioning or any other place to stay out of extreme temperatures.

"A lot of people come here to stay out of the heat and use the free wifi," Peacock said. "We just want to provide a place for people who need it. People can stay as long as we are open."

Cooling, then extreme heat returns

The Davenport NWS expects some severe weather Wednesday night throughout the Q-C — including a chance of severe thunderstorms, hail, and even the possibility of a tornado.

"The temperatures are really going to cool from what will be a cold front moving through," McClure explained. "On the other side of that storm, for the last few days of the week, we expect to see more typical, summer-like temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s.

"But by the middle of next week, we expect the extreme heat will return."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Anthony Watt Follow Anthony Watt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today