Watch now: Quad-Cities school districts reassess safety in wake of mass shooting

Quad-Cities school districts were forced Wednesday to comfort and reassure students and parents — yet again — in the wake of one of the deadliest mass shootings in modern history, this time at a school in Texas.

A gunman shot and killed 19 children and two teachers on Tuesday in Uvalde. The gunman was killed by police.

In the Quad-Cities, schools made counselors available, reviewed safety plans and renewed pleas for people to speak out if they're worried about a potential shooter.

“Today, the theme was ‘Handle with care,’” Davenport Community School District Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said. “Whether that be your staff, families, community members, and know and understand that we have resources available.”

The district issued a statement outlining its safety measures, recommendations for families to help improve safety and links to resources to help adults talk to their children about events like the Texas mass killing.

Safety measures listed included two-step building entrances that allow staff to screen visitors and deny their entry if needed. Staff can also lock district building rooms from inside in a way that prevents access from outside.

“We have full-time counselors in all of our buildings,” Schneckloth added. “We have social workers available to us, and we have outside resources that can help deal with any situation.”

If students brought up the shootings in Texas, teachers could respond, said Jake Klipsch, the instructional leadership director for the Davenport district’s central region. But there was so much not known about the attack that Davenport schools were not proactively discussing them Wednesday.

They were, however, discussing general safety with their students, Klipsch said.

“Our director of student services made sure that our counselors/social workers/psychologists put in extra effort today to provide supports for those who need to talk and/or be provided with additional resources,” Rock Island-Milan School District spokeswoman Holly Sparkman said in an email. "We aren't proactively doing any formal talks with students today about the Texas incident but I do know that if students need to talk about it — our staff (teachers, principals, counselors, etc) are ready to support and to have those conversations."

In a scary moment for some parents, Rock Island-Milan was temporarily locked down Wednesday morning while a possible threat was investigated. The response resulted from a vague verbal statement that staff decided was concerning enough that they needed to follow up and contact the police for help, Sparkman said Wednesday afternoon. The issue was investigated and deemed not to be a risk after about 45 minutes, and normal routines resumed.

The district’s plans for addressing a possible threat include responses to a variety of scenarios, Sparkman said. They include drills with the Rock Island Police Department to prepare for the possibility of a shooting and guidelines for dealing with bomb threats, severe weather and medical emergencies.

United Township High School’s normal security procedures include an armed school resource officer on the premises, and visitors checking in at the front door, UT Superintendent Jay Morrow said. The check-in includes a required background screening. All exterior doors are kept locked.

“We, of course, have school safety drills and a threat-assessment team to prepare for and respond as best as we can,” Morrow said. “We do the very best we can with the resources available to keep our students and employees safe.”

Pleasant Valley Community School District’s school resource officers visited all of its schools Wednesday to answer questions, evaluate safety routines and ensure the safety of the people in Pleasant Valley buildings.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind all of our families that we have a plan in place at each of our schools to handle emergency situations,” Bettendorf Community School District Superintendent Michelle Morse wrote in a statement.

Her recommendations to families included validating their children’s feelings about the event.

“Explain that all feelings are OK when a tragedy occurs,” she wrote, citing a list of tips from the National Association of School Psychologists. “Let children talk about their feelings, help put them into perspective, and assist them in expressing these feelings appropriately.”

The districts’ statements also discussed how families and others can help lessen the risk of a shooting at a school, particularly remaining vigilant and reporting things that appear suspicious.

“We ask all of you to remain vigilant and follow our ‘See Something. Say Something.’ initiative,” North Scott Community School District Superintendent Joe Stutting wrote to the North Scott families.

Pleasant Valley reminded people that the P3 Campus app is available to people so they can anonymously report issues that worry them.

The Moline Police Department also urged people not to remain silent if they suspect something bad is about to occur. Someone planning such an attack often shares their plan with friends or online,but those statements are often unreported.

“We need your help,” the department wrote on its Facebook page. “We need you to help us prevent these tragedies that have struck Buffalo, New York, Uvalde, Texas and many other communities around our country.”

Call the police, tell a teacher or parent, the department wrote. Call Crime Stoppers.

“Tell anyone and everyone to help us prevent more tragedies,” the department said.

