Watch now: Rockridge Class of 2020 holds drive-in graduation

Rockridge High School seniors were honored with a drive-in graduation ceremony at the school’s parking lot Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Edgington. WRMJ radio broadcasted the ceremony while graduates stayed in their vehicles. The graduates were able to pick up their diplomas at a pickup table from the superintendent.