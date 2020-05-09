Watch now: Scores attend 'Freedom Picnic' in Bettendorf, against advice of health experts

The fighter says he's been following global banking for years and sees the fallout from preventative measures as an economic collapse.

"It’s not about the virus … it never has been," he said. "People need to get out, open their businesses and express their freedom.”

“Show that you’re not afraid."

Hairdresser Nicole McDaniel, of Davenport, has worked at the Fountains Dial Senior Living, Bettendorf, for 12 years.

“I got the boot in March,” she said. Her senior-citizen clients, she said, need to have their hair done. “It’s a mental-health thing. For them to be not allowed to come out of their apartments, it hurts my heart.”

She was at the picnic to celebrate the freedom to gather, she said.

Across the picnic table, Tim Anton, of Davenport, a sales associate at Grand Appliance, Davenport, said he will return to work May 18.

“Even in a pandemic, we’re all kind and respect each other and our health,” he said. He said rights are being taken away "in a scary way," and is concerned about contact tracing and the potential for tracking devices.

Jeff Ruth, of Bettendorf, also attended to support his freedom.