Watch now: Scores attend 'Freedom Picnic' in Bettendorf, against advice of health experts

Mixed martial artist and Ultimate Fighting Championship legend Pat Miletich, of Bettendorf, was nothing but gentle smiles Saturday afternoon. He greeted picnickers, many with kids in tow, at the Freedom Picnic he organized in Crow Creek Park.
At least 100 people attended the gathering in Bettendorf, which had no scheduled events other than picnicking and enjoying the park. Miletich sent a simple invitation via Facebook: "Play at the Park!" it said. "No scheduled events, just picnicking, playing and old-fashioned fun!"
Folks sat in lawn chairs, visited, had lunch, shared cookies and simply took in the sun while kids romped around.
To be clear: Many people were not practicing behavior recommended by health experts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Basically, what we’re doing here today is we are just expressing our First Amendment (rights),” said Miletich, whose podcasts include Conspiracy Farm and Final Round.
“Our prayers go out to those who have lost family members, and those who are sick right now with this," he said in reference to the COVID-19 virus. "We understand that those that are vulnerable and elderly should shelter in place. But those that are strong and healthy, our rights have to be observed.”
The fighter says he's been following global banking for years and sees the fallout from preventative measures as an economic collapse.
"It’s not about the virus … it never has been," he said. "People need to get out, open their businesses and express their freedom.”
“Show that you’re not afraid."
Hairdresser Nicole McDaniel, of Davenport, has worked at the Fountains Dial Senior Living, Bettendorf, for 12 years.
“I got the boot in March,” she said. Her senior-citizen clients, she said, need to have their hair done. “It’s a mental-health thing. For them to be not allowed to come out of their apartments, it hurts my heart.”
She was at the picnic to celebrate the freedom to gather, she said.
Across the picnic table, Tim Anton, of Davenport, a sales associate at Grand Appliance, Davenport, said he will return to work May 18.
“Even in a pandemic, we’re all kind and respect each other and our health,” he said. He said rights are being taken away "in a scary way," and is concerned about contact tracing and the potential for tracking devices.
Jeff Ruth, of Bettendorf, also attended to support his freedom.
A woman who identified herself as Quad-City nurse but declined to give her name relaxed in a lawn chair. She said she supported the event in the fresh air and sunlight, and assumed everyone attending knew they had no fever or other signs of the virus.
No one at the event could be observed wearing a facial covering, against the current advice of health experts.
Gov. Kim Reynolds late in the week further eased restrictions on some businesses and activities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Reynolds discussed increased testing capacity and said daily positive tests are a result of increased, targeted testing.
