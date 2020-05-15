Watch now: Tattoo shops slowly reopen in Iowa with some additional policies

For the first time in about two months, a tattoo machine hummed in Dustin Hobert’s hand Friday inside his Davenport shop, Darkside Art Co.
He was happy to be back to work, and his cousin, Sydney Wulgaert, of East Moline, was “pumped” Hobert was tattooing portraits of Bill Skarsgard and Winona Ryder to complete her full leg piece.
With the OK from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, shops, restaurants and more in Iowa began opening their doors Friday, a welcomed decision by Hobert and other artists at the shop.
“That sucked, I mean, two months, you know. We get shut down; we’ve got no revenue coming in. Nobody’s making any money,” he said. And meanwhile, “nobody turned the bill meter off.”
To operate safely, Hobert needed to enact only a handful of new policies, such as having clients wait outside instead of in the waiting area, clients attending their appointments alone, observing clients to see whether they appear to be sick, and of course, everyone must wear a face mask.
“We ran (by) appointment only before all this happened, so it’s really not that big of a change,” he said.
Hobert and other tattoo artists already follow a pretty strict protocol for cleanliness, so adding the other policies wasn’t a huge leap. “When I get done with a tattoo, everything’s got to be cleaned anyway,” he said. “I’ve already got to wear gloves. It’s cleaner (here) than going to the grocery store.”
Across town at the Silver Key, shop members spent Friday ensuring the shop was properly sterilized to reopen on Saturday, May 16.
Co-owner and manager Molly Keim said the shop created new guidelines for clients, which may be found on its Facebook page and a designate page on its website, thesilverkeytattoo.com/faq/covid-19. The new policies are similar to those of Darkside Art Co.
“We are excited to open and get back to work and really miss all of our clients, although we are a little frightened it may be too soon, which is why we have created the guidelines/policies,” she said. “It is ingrained in our artists to always be thinking about cross-contamination, so I think this transition is much easier for us than it might be for others.”
Even so, Keim said some artists are returning to the shop Saturday, and some have decided to return at a later date.
“We have been very busy trying to get everyone rescheduled, update policies, get the studio super clean and update upcoming clients of their upcoming appointments,” she said. “It is going to be a bunch of catch up for the next few weeks, but we will get there.”
