Watch now: Tattoo shops slowly reopen in Iowa with some additional policies

Across town at the Silver Key, shop members spent Friday ensuring the shop was properly sterilized to reopen on Saturday, May 16.

Co-owner and manager Molly Keim said the shop created new guidelines for clients, which may be found on its Facebook page and a designate page on its website, thesilverkeytattoo.com/faq/covid-19. The new policies are similar to those of Darkside Art Co.

“We are excited to open and get back to work and really miss all of our clients, although we are a little frightened it may be too soon, which is why we have created the guidelines/policies,” she said. “It is ingrained in our artists to always be thinking about cross-contamination, so I think this transition is much easier for us than it might be for others.”

Even so, Keim said some artists are returning to the shop Saturday, and some have decided to return at a later date.

“We have been very busy trying to get everyone rescheduled, update policies, get the studio super clean and update upcoming clients of their upcoming appointments,” she said. “It is going to be a bunch of catch up for the next few weeks, but we will get there.”

