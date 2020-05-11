Watch now: The faithful return as Whitey's dishes out ice cream again

After weeks of going without, people were making time Monday to swing by for Whitey’s ice cream.
The ice cream chain closed its doors temporarily beginning April 3, according to the company website. Last week, it announced its plan to reopen all but the Northpark Mall location. Service is drive-thru only with no put-together ice cream cones available.
On Monday the system of exchange was straightforward at the 41st Street store near the Moline Library. The east entrance to the parking lot was blocked so that patrons came through the north entrance, drove around the store and queued up.
From there, employees in red aprons, white shirts, khakis and face masks walked up and took the order on a notepad, then trotted back inside. The drivers pulled up to the building: the money changed hands at the window, then out came the white paper bag, the red logo splashed across it.
“I ordered a blue raspberry slushie,” Laurel Niemeier, 15, Moline, said as she sat in the car with Marlena, her mother.
It’s a favorite, and she hasn’t had it since the ice cream shops closed, she said.
It was not the only thing they ordered — they got shakes too.
“Banana Graham is the best,” Marlena said. “It’s their summer flavor so we’re glad they opened up before they stopped making it.”
It was around lunchtime when the Niemeiers made their purchases. Shortly after they pulled away, there were seven or eight cars in line, but before that the flow was intermittent. Vehicles came in here and there, in ones, twos or clusters.
The customers were not always masked as they waited in their vehicles, but the employees who served them were.
Other Whitey’s stores in the Illinois Quad-Cities had similar flows. There were one or two customers to be seen shortly after opening at 11 a.m., but the Moline location near the Wharton Field House also had four or five cars waiting as the noon hour ebbed.
Behind the Niemeiers was Linda Cutkomp, of Milan. She said she had to be dedicated because her children work at the Whitey’s plant.
Her order included malts and vanilla ice cream.
“It’s the best,” she said.
Hours at the stores have been adjusted, Annika Tunberg, company vice president, said on Thursday. Sunday through Thursday, the shops will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday, they will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
In addition to masks, the employees will be washing their hands between customers, and only specific employees will handle money and cards, Tunberg said. Those latter employees will be wearing masks and gloves.
Employees will also do extra cleaning and their routines will be changed to better allow them to maintain social distancing.
Drive-thru menus will not be available, Tunberg said. She recommended reviewing available selections on the company’s website before traveling to a location for service.
