Watch now: The faithful return as Whitey's dishes out ice cream again

It was not the only thing they ordered — they got shakes too.

“Banana Graham is the best,” Marlena said. “It’s their summer flavor so we’re glad they opened up before they stopped making it.”

It was around lunchtime when the Niemeiers made their purchases. Shortly after they pulled away, there were seven or eight cars in line, but before that the flow was intermittent. Vehicles came in here and there, in ones, twos or clusters.

The customers were not always masked as they waited in their vehicles, but the employees who served them were.

Other Whitey’s stores in the Illinois Quad-Cities had similar flows. There were one or two customers to be seen shortly after opening at 11 a.m., but the Moline location near the Wharton Field House also had four or five cars waiting as the noon hour ebbed.

Behind the Niemeiers was Linda Cutkomp, of Milan. She said she had to be dedicated because her children work at the Whitey’s plant.

Her order included malts and vanilla ice cream.

“It’s the best,” she said.