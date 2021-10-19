Watch now: UAW members from other states, other local unions join Deere employees on the picket lines

Wenceslao Valentin III, Cleveland Jones Jr. and John Orsini, all of UAW Local 774 in Buffalo, N.Y., grabbed signs and joined several hundred other people who had fanned out Tuesday evening to picket outside the John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline.
Lining East Moline’s 12th Avenue and Harvest Way were also UAW members from Michigan and Ohio, and local members of AFSCME, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
As vehicles drove by honking their horns, the picketers raised and shook their signs and screamed in approval.
“This is a fight,” said Valentin, president of UAW Local 774. “This is a fight that our brothers and sisters from the UAW are in, and we’re here to support them.”
Valentin said that a number of UAW members from Buffalo were in town for a conference for Roberts Custom Software, in East Moline. “I believe about 60 people came over from that conference,” he said.
“We were at Local 281 (Davenport) yesterday, and we were at Local 865 (East Moline) today,” Valentin said.
“We like to say, ‘One day longer, one day stronger,’ ” he said. “Their fight is our fight because we know in a couple of years we’ve got our contracts up with General Motors, and, hey, we might be in the same position again.
“We’re out here supporting our brothers and sisters,” Valentin said. “We want them to have their fair wages. We want them to have the benefits they deserve. This company’s (Deere) is making billions of dollars. There’s no reason they can’t pay their employees a fair wage along with fair benefits for them and their families.”
Valentin said that each employee at Deere supported eight jobs in the area.
“They’re buying from all these shops around here, and the shops are supporting the workers,” he said.
Valentin said there were 2,000 nurses on strike from Catholic Health’s Mercy Hospital of Buffalo demanding safe staffing and fair wages and benefits.
“What are they calling this, Striketober?” he said. “The workers are striking back. It’s about time.”
Tuesday marked the sixth day of the Deere strike.