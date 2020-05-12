Watch Now: Warming up slightly today but wet week ahead
Watch Now: Warming up slightly today but wet week ahead

NWS Tuesday
It will be cloudy and cool today as more clouds overspread the area through the day and into tonight according to the National Weather Service forecast. A storm system will bring rain showers to the area with thunderstorms possible late Wednesday afternoon and into Wednesday night.
Here is the rest of the National Weather Service forecast:
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Wednesday: A chance of showers between 1 p.m and 4 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 61. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms after 7 p.m. Low around 55. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 72. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Friday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
 
