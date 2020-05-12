Watch Now: Warming up slightly today but wet week ahead

It will be cloudy and cool today as more clouds overspread the area through the day and into tonight according to the National Weather Service forecast. A storm system will bring rain showers to the area with thunderstorms possible late Wednesday afternoon and into Wednesday night.
Here is the rest of the National Weather Service forecast:
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Wednesday: A chance of showers between 1 p.m and 4 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 61. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms after 7 p.m. Low around 55. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.