Watch now: 'We're really lucky:' German American Heritage Center and Museum suffers damage to facade, inside after car crash

Despite the damage a Chevrolet Impala did when it crashed at the German American Heritage Center and Museum, Executive Director Kelly Lao said things could have been much worse if the car had been just a few feet to the left or right.
"We're really lucky," Lao said. "Where the car kind of hit was the brick, so all the wood [on either side of the brick] would be much more delicate, and the glass. It could have been on either side of that brick column, it would have been much more damaging. And then the west side is where you would find artifacts."
Three people were injured when the driver of the car they were riding in lost control on the Iowa-bound side of the Centennial Bridge early Sunday morning, causing it to cross traffic lanes and a median before colliding with a light pole and sliding to a stop just in front of the center.
A tire from the vehicle destroyed one of the center's doors and a display case, littering glass and materials across the inside of the center's gift shop. While some artifacts were covered in glass, none were damaged. Gift shop items that had been imported from Germany, however, had been destroyed, Lao said.
Part of an exhibit the center had put on in partnership with Tapestry Farms also had to be shut down due to the wreck. The open space left by the door has been covered with plywood and carpeting in the gift shop has been removed.
Lao said they're not sure of the total cost or timeline of repairs yet, and will be in communication with the Davenport Historic Preservation Commission on their plans.
The center building underwent major renovations in the late 1990s and early 2000s and hasn't seen any big changes since. They were planning to repaint the storefront — luckily they hadn't gotten that project started yet, Lao said. Etched glass on the doors had been replaced a few years prior, a $2,000 cost that Lao said she expects to pay again with the new doors.
"We're just kind of in the beginning stages of all that," Lao said.
Three people from this Chevrolet Impala were injured early Sunday after the driver of the car lost control coming into Iowa over the Stanley Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge. The crash occurred at 1:46 a.m. at the German American Heritage Center & Museum, 712 W. 2nd St.
This wheel from a Chevrolet Impala crashed through the doors of the German American Heritage Center & Museum early Sunday. The wheel then struck a display case, damaging many items for sale and on display.
A display case and its contents at the German American Heritage Center & Museum suffered damage early Sunday when a wheel from a crash vehicle slammed through the door of the building and struck the case early Sunday.
Davenport Police Sgt. Gregory Lalla inspects this Chevrolet Impala that crashed at the German American Heritage Center & Museum early Sunday.
Davenport Police Cpl. Brandon Askew talks with Kelly Lao, Director of the German American Heritage Center & Museum after the building was damaged by a car crash early Sunday.