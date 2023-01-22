Water contamination studied in Quad-Cities area

The environmental focus on forever chemicals is active throughout the Quad-City area as riverfront towns study ways they have been impacted by local industry.

In early November, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, EPA, announced an aggressive plan to test both public and private water supplies near the 3M plant in Cordova, seeking to analyze levels of possible contamination.

Forever chemicals are per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, collectively called “PFAS,” which are a group of man-made chemicals that have been manufactured and used in industry and consumer products since the 1940s. The 3M company is one of the nation's largest producers of PFAS, which it has vowed to cease.

One area in which the impact of PFAS has been largely determined is in Camanche, where the city's wells now are to be replaced by 3M.

"The plan proposed to the EPA from the city of Camanche and 3M is to drill two new deep wells," City Administrator Andrew Kida said. "We do not have a solid time frame as to when that can happen, as there are many moving parts at play, including location of the well, contractor bidding, materials availability and the construction process. Our goal is 24 months.

"We do not have an estimate on the cost. However, the EPA direction to 3M is that they need to fund it. 3M has been very cooperative, and we look forward to a continued partnership in correcting this situation."

The replacement of Camanche's two shallow wells (a deep well does not contain detectable PFAS) is the result of water-quality studies that showed unacceptably high levels of forever chemicals.

Many more studies are underway, including well testing within 3 miles of 3M and public-water supply testing in areas farther from the plant.

In a news release, officials in Moline said 3M is testing their water too: "... 3M is required to offer treatment to all private well owners within 3 miles of the facility in an effort to remove PFAS from the drinking water. 3M is also required to offer drinking water sampling out to 4 miles from the facility for private well owners and out to 10 miles from the facility for public water systems as well as to the Quad Cities’ public water systems, using EPA protocols and conducted under EPA oversight.

"Although the Moline Water Treatment Plant is not within the 10-mile downstream window, it is nevertheless impacted by the settlement."

The $4,400 Moline typically paid for PFAS testing now will be paid by 3M, city officials said.