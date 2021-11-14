Water main break closes Bettendorf road

A larger water main break closed a Bettendorf roadway Sunday afternoon.
Police vehicles blocked off the intersection of 18th Street and and Learning Campus Drive near the Family Museum and Bettendorf Public Library due to a larger water main break reported at 11:53 p.m. Sunday.
Bettendorf police were waiting for Iowa American Water Company to arrive as about of 1 p.m. to assess the situation. Around the same time, the city of Bettendorf issued a news release advising motorists to avoid the area of the 2900 block of 18th Street.
According to the city, 18th Street would be closed from Spruce Hills Drive to Tech Drive to allow the water company to make necessary repairs.
It was not immediately clear Sunday afternoon how the long the roadway will be closed.