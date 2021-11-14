 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Water main break closes Bettendorf road
0 Comments
topical alert

Water main break closes Bettendorf road

  • Updated
  • 0

A larger water main break closed a Bettendorf roadway Sunday afternoon.

Police vehicles blocked off the intersection of 18th Street and and Learning Campus Drive near the Family Museum and Bettendorf Public Library due to a larger water main break reported at 11:53 p.m. Sunday.

Bettendorf police were waiting for Iowa American Water Company to arrive as about of 1 p.m. to assess the situation. Around the same time, the city of Bettendorf issued a news release advising motorists to avoid the area of the 2900 block of 18th Street.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

According to the city, 18th Street would be closed from Spruce Hills Drive to Tech Drive to allow the water company to make necessary repairs.

It was not immediately clear Sunday afternoon how the long the roadway will be closed.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News