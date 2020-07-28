You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Water main break closes parts of River Drive, 3rd Street in east Davenport
topical alert top story

Water main break closes parts of River Drive, 3rd Street in east Davenport

{{featured_button_text}}
Water main leak

Drivers should avoid the intersection of River Drive and E. 3rd Street as a water main break is slowly traffic.

 Rick Rector

Update: Currently westbound River Drive is closed between 3rd and 4th streets. Eastbound 3rd Street is closed at LeClaire Street.

Davenport police suggest using alternate routes and pay attention to traffic control devices and personnel on scene.

American Water Co. workers are on the scene.

At 6:30 a.m., Tuesday: Police squads have blocked off E. 3rd Street and River Driver near the Quad-City Times building in Davenport after a water main break sprung up in the intersection.

Pavement has buckled and water is flowing across River Drive as well as E. 3rd Street.

Drivers should take another route to avoid possible delays.

Quad-City Times​

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: First Alert Tuesday Forecast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News