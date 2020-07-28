Water main break closes parts of River Drive, 3rd Street in east Davenport

Update: Currently westbound River Drive is closed between 3rd and 4th streets. Eastbound 3rd Street is closed at LeClaire Street.

Davenport police suggest using alternate routes and pay attention to traffic control devices and personnel on scene.

American Water Co. workers are on the scene.

At 6:30 a.m., Tuesday: Police squads have blocked off E. 3rd Street and River Driver near the Quad-City Times building in Davenport after a water main break sprung up in the intersection.

Pavement has buckled and water is flowing across River Drive as well as E. 3rd Street.

Drivers should take another route to avoid possible delays.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.