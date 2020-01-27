Water main break leaves most of Carbon Cliff without water
The water main break on Mansur Avenue is on a major line that feeds two-thirds of the Village of Carbon Cliff.

Most of the town is without water currently while repairs are being made. Downtown and Cliff Heights are the two major areas without water.

This boil order will continue to stay in place until all repairs are completed, and the approved EPA tests come back clear, at which time the Village shall issue a Release of Boil Order Notice. Residents may check with the Village Hall at (309) 792-8235 or visit www.Carbon-Cliff.com for more information. 

