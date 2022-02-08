Water main break reported in Davenport

Iowa American Water is reporting a water main break in Davenport.

The area affected is Jersey Ridge Road from Hanlin's Creek to 53rd Street, including E. 50th and E. 51st streets.

The company said the break happened at 8 a.m., and will take about six hours to repair.

During that time, customers in that area may have discolored or cloudy water, low water pressure, or no water. Repairs are expected to take approximately 6 hours to complete.

When water returns, customers experiencing discolored water should run the cold water taps for 3 to 5 minutes until water runs clear.

For more information, visit Iowaamwater.com and click on "Alerts."

