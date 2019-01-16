Iowa American Water is estimating to have repairs made by midnight to a water transmission main that burst Wednesday in the 2400 block of River Drive in Davenport.
Crews began shutting down one late of westbound River Drive at about 10 a.m. Wednesday. Crews then shut down both westbound lanes in the area so that one eastbound lane could be used for westbound traffic. That cut eastbound traffic in the area to one lane.
Iowa American Water spokeswoman Lisa Reisen said that excavation on the broken 16-inch water transmission main began about 4 p.m.
Crews were hoping to have the main repaired by midnight or early Thursday.
Reisen said that water was rerouted so that no customers were affected by the broken main.