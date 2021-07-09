Water monitoring events seeks volunteers

Volunteers are being sought to join the Partners of Scott County Watersheds' summer snapshot water monitoring event from 8 a.m. to noon, July 17.

Participants begin the day by meeting at the Eldridge Fire Department for a brief overview about water quality and quick training on how to collect the data.

After training, groups of 3-4 people will take off to collect data from 5-7 sites around Scott County.

This data will include pH, nitrogen, chloride, and phosphorus levels, along with the presence of water bugs.

After collecting this information from each site, groups will meet back at the Eldridge Fire Department for free pizza and t-shirts.

Data collected from the snapshot goes to one of the largest water quality databases in Iowa where it will be analyzed for patterns and trends to identify any areas of impairment.

With this information, the PSCW can take the next steps to protect and improve the county’s water quality.

Register at http://xstreamcleanup.org/upcoming-events.

Quad-City Times​

