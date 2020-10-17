Water rate increase hearing is Wednesday

Iowa American filed for the increase on Aug. 28 with the Iowa Utilities Board, an independent state regulatory agency in Des Moines. The increase would cover almost $87 million in critical system upgrades from 2016-2022, the company said.

The utilities board will make a determination on Iowa American's request, including when any changes in rates will go into effect. Generally, it takes the board about 10 months to determine a case.

In a letter to customers, the company made the following case for the increase:

• Since the last increase in 2016 and by the end of 2022, it will have invested about $86.8 million in its water treatment and delivery systems in the Iowa Quad-Cities, Clinton and Blue Grass. Its largest investments include:

• Over $28 million investment in water main relocations, replacements and upgrades. Over 28 miles of water main was or will be replaced from 2016-2022.

• About $11.6 million investment to construct an ultra violet light disinfection facility at the East River Station Treatment Facility in Davenport to meet the Iowa Department of Natural Resources compliance schedule for the inactivation of cryptosporidium. (The latter is a microscopic parasite that causes the diarrheal disease cryptosporidiosis.)