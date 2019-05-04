The Partners of Scott County Watersheds is sponsoring its spring stream sampling "snapshot" event from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 7, with orientation of volunteers beginning at the Davenport Public Works Department, 1200 E. 46th St.
Volunteers will learn how to sample water, then teams will be assigned to monitoring sites and will fan out across the county. After collecting data, volunteers will return to public works for a free lunch.
Information collected helps the county, and cities within the county, to make decisions about water quality practices that might be installed or implemented as a result of the data.
"Snapshots" have been conducted twice a year since 2002 and although state funding has been cut, environmental leaders in Scott County have found a way to continue the program.
In addition to Partners of Scott County Watersheds, backers include representatives from the cities of Davenport and Bettendorf, Nahant Marsh Education Center, the Scott County Soil and Water Conservation District, the Scott County Conservation Board, XStream Cleanup and the Waste Commission of Scott County.