Water survey to analyze flood risks in Rock Island County

The Illinois State Water Survey announced this week that hydrologic and hydraulic modeling is underway in Rock Island County as part of a study to help communities identify areas of high flood risk for future flood mitigation planning.

ISWS is working collaboratively on the project with American Surveying & Engineering, P.C., and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to a news release.

Data collection is expected to be completed early this summer, according to the release. Surveyors will conduct detailed channel and bridge surveys of the river, including in or around East Moline; Eckhart and Kyte creeks in Rock Island and Milan; and Coal and Shaffer creeks in Moline, Coal Valley, Milan and unincorporated areas of Rock Island County.

Residents should be aware of the periodic presence of survey crews in the area. Surveys will be completed as stream conditions and weather allow, the release states.

Questions about the study can be directed to Aaron Thomas, P.E., CFM, at the Illinois State Water Survey at the University of Illinois by emailing abthomas@illinois.edu or calling 217-333-7832.

