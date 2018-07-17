The Davenport chapter of the Disabled American Veterans received a check for $7,000 on Monday, money that was raised by Richard Bassford, broker/owner of Re/Max Elite Homes, during a 1,550-mile river trip to Alabama aboard a personal watercraft.
The trip took Bassford and various friends and family from Lock and Dam 1 on the Mississippi River in Minneapolis on July 1 to Mobile, Alabama, on July 11, with a July Fourth party stop at Davenport's Lindsay Park Yacht Club. Bassford and company paid their own expenses, accepting donations and raising awareness along the way.
The money will go toward the purchase of a handicapped accessible van to take veterans to medical appointments at the Veterans Administration in Iowa City, Paul Janeck, treasurer of DAV Chapter 2 of Davenport, said. The chapter currently has a van, but the group is constantly raising money to replace the vehicle on an every-three-years or 150,000-miles basis, he said.
The van regularly transports eight-nine veterans Monday-Friday every week of the year, he said.
"A lot of vets have no other way to get there," Janeck said. The service is the chapter's biggest single expense. It also gives money to help homeless veterans and to support veterans' parades and the Veterans Outreach Center on West Locust Street, Janeck said.
Bassford and his supporting crew rode Yamaha WaveRunners and explained their adventures on pwcadventures.com.
They rode the Mississippi to Cairo, Illinois, then followed other rivers and lakes to Mobile, averaging about 180-210 miles per day, traveling about 40 miles per hour. Their crafts were equipped with GPS units, marine radios, coolers and 42-gallon custom fuel tanks. A support vehicle took them to motels at night.
Bassford made a similar fundraising trip in 2013 for the Children's Miracle Network.