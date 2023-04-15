After three years of compiling voices and stories from people across the Quad-Cities, selecting and collecting artifacts and renovating gallery space, the Putnam Museum and Science Center's new regional history exhibit is ready to tell the Quad-Cities' story to the region and world.

"Common Ground: Our Voice, Our Stories" will open to the public April 15 after a ribbon cutting was held April 14, where Putnam President and CEO Rachael Mullins and museum partners spoke about the exhibit's creation and how it will showcase a fuller picture of Quad-Citians and their history.

"People across our community, we all have a story to tell," Mullins said. "And I think we all want to make sure that that story is remembered and shared with future generations."

The gallery space has been fully renovated, with new technology and interactives. New artifacts, including a photograph from the SS Davenport, Marguerite LeClaire’s sewing machine and an altar from Our Lady of Guadalupe from the now-closed St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, have been brought into the exhibit under themes of transportation, civil rights, agriculture and war.

Walking through "Common Ground: Our Voice, Our Stories," guests can watch and listen to stories told by Quad-Citians, and even submit stories of their own through a video storytelling booth, Mullins said. Those anecdotes will be reviewed by the Putnam and might find their way into the exhibit in the future.

Friends of Martin Luther King Interpretive Center, LULAC Council 10 and Azubuike African American Council for the Arts worked with the Putnam to co-curate the new exhibit. More than 100 people helped in its creation in one way or another, Mullins said.

"I'm excited about what has been done, and then what is yet to come still," said Friends of MLK CEO Ryan Saddler. "I think the beauty in 'Our Common Ground' and what's in store is that this is still growing and it still has momentum, and I'm hoping that it'll gain even more momentum as people start walking through the exhibit and seeing those stories."

Formerly called "River, Prairie and People," the Putnam announced the first changes to the exhibit in November 2021. The exhibit hadn't seen a major update since 1980.

The revamped regional history exhibit is being rolled out as the Putnam continues to raise funds for its Putnam Reimagined campaign, which over the next several years is expected to bring the following to the museum:

Galleries showcasing Quad-Cities history, innovation and material culture.

Experiences focused on families and how they impact people's lives.

Upgraded education and science galleries.

New façades and visitor wayfinding tools.

Improvements in technology and infrastructure.

Mullins previously said more than half of the campaign's $7 million goal has been raised through foundations and other grants, including a $900,000 Destination Iowa grant awarded in early March.

While the exhibit is fully ready to view, Mullins said, it has been designed in such a way that the museum will be able to add new artifacts and stories as they're acquired, possibly changing themes in the future to showcase different cultures and histories.

"It's a thematic telling of our story here in the Quad-Cities, so it can continue to grow as new stories are told, as we collect more information," Mullins said. "And as we're continuing our contemporary history, gathering artifacts and important community issues, those will be integrated into the storytelling over time so that this exhibit will no longer have a danger of being static. It will continue to evolve and grow through the feedback and participation of our community."