We are making history; let's document it

"It can be the story of what people are doing at home," she said. "It might be images of empty streets or business. It could be home office photos. It could be a family skit on video. It could be an art project of impressions of coronavirus life.

"If you test positive and are willing to share your story, that is history and something we would like to collect.

"This would be a great project while children are confined in the house. Be creative – what else do we have to do right now?"

Digital content such as images and documents can be sent to ckastell@putnam.org or cchandler@putnam.org.

Videos can be sent to a dropbox (www.dropbox.com) with a share to the above e-mail addresses.

A donation form can be found on a link from the front page of the webside under “Be a Part of our Contemporary History Project,” then “Letter from Christina.”

Objects can be delivered to the Putnam Museum (1717 W. 12th St., Davenport, IA 52804) as soon as it reopens. Each donation is subject to the museum's collections policy.