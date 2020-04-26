We are making history; let's document it

Maybe you're a high school senior who feels you've had part of your life ripped away.
Maybe you're a farmer or business owner not sure how long you can hang on.
Maybe you're a mom wondering how to get a basket from the foodbank.
As curator of history and anthropology at Davenport's Putnam Museum, Christina Kastell recognizes that the times we are living in are unprecedented and that this history-making needs to be documented.
"Never before in our living memory have our lives been so impacted by an event as the presence of the coronavirus," Kastell said in an email.
"We are living through a time where a great deal of history is being made nationally and globally," Kastell wrote in an email. "Quad Citians are also making history each day.
Kathryn Kuntz and Lynn Palmer at the Davenport Public Library feel the same way.
All three are asking Quad-Citians help them compile this history by submitting written stories, photos, videos, even artifacts.
Here's how to participate:
Putnam: The Putnam is looking for stories of how Quad Citians are surviving this turbulent time. These might include video, images, written documents and 3-D items.
"It can be the story of what people are doing at home," she said. "It might be images of empty streets or business. It could be home office photos. It could be a family skit on video. It could be an art project of impressions of coronavirus life.
"If you test positive and are willing to share your story, that is history and something we would like to collect.
"This would be a great project while children are confined in the house. Be creative – what else do we have to do right now?"
Digital content such as images and documents can be sent to ckastell@putnam.org or cchandler@putnam.org.
Videos can be sent to a dropbox (www.dropbox.com) with a share to the above e-mail addresses.
A donation form can be found on a link from the front page of the webside under “Be a Part of our Contemporary History Project,” then “Letter from Christina.”
Objects can be delivered to the Putnam Museum (1717 W. 12th St., Davenport, IA 52804) as soon as it reopens. Each donation is subject to the museum's collections policy.
Davenport Public Library: "QC Life in the New Normal" Writing Project, with prizes. The goal is to preserve real-time reflections about life in the Quad-Cities during the COVID-19 era. ("Era." Understand? We're living in an "era.")
Submit a 200-500-word writing piece about how you're coping. For example, adults may submit essays, short stories, or other creative writing pieces. Kids and students may want to send in diary entries.
Writing prompts: What am I grateful for? What am I afraid of? How have I changed?
Digital subscriptions to writing magazines, online gifts, and writing tools will be awarded in every category.
Entries are due May 15. Submit entries and questions to specialcollections@davenportlibrary.com.
This contest is a complement to an oral history project started last fall by Palmer, an information services librarian, and Kuntz, the supervisor of the Richardson Sloane Special Collections Department.
For more information, visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call 563-326-7832.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.