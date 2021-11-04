‘We are overwhelmed, and that is to say it mildly’: Courts, community action agencies and attorneys are inundated with eviction cases

The courts, community action agencies, and attorneys are overwhelmed with eviction cases and need extra hands.
That was the message a panel of partnering entities at Project NOW in Rock Island and streamed live on Facebook emphasized on Wednesday.
Spurred by the expectation that the pandemic-induced ban on most evictions would end soon, Rock Island County implemented an eviction diversion program this summer that requires a landlord and tenant to meet with a third-party mediator to try to find a solution outside of court.
The program also connects tenants with Project NOW, which has money available to pay back rent owed to landlords to help resolve or delay evictions for nonpayment of rent. Rock Island County Arbitration Supervising Judge Carol Pentuic said this was the cause of the “overwhelming majority” of eviction cases she sees.
Part of Project NOW’s grant money previously was held up by a stipulation that it could only be distributed to people facing an immediate threat of eviction. Now, since the moratorium — what Project NOW Executive Director Dwight Ford called “guardrails,” — expired at the end of September, more money is available. Project NOW's dollars are available to Henry and Mercer County residents, too.
But the county-wide eviction diversion program has been inundated at all levels with applications for aid and eviction cases. This has slowed the process of getting designated rental assistance to tenants and landlords, and mediating eviction cases filed in court, panelists said Wednesday.
At the courthouse, Pentuic said the court is booked solid with eviction first appearances “well through the end of the year.”
“We are overwhelmed,” Pentuic said. “And that is to say it mildly.”
A need for mediators
Ford said the courts needed “seven more mediators within seven days” to clear the backlog of eviction cases that are required by a local order to go through third-party mediation.
A volunteer mediator sets up a meeting with the tenant and landlord and “tries to get both parties to yes,” Pentuic said, which can slow an emotional process and that improves chances of keeping tenants housed and getting landlords money they’re owed.
Volunteer mediators don’t need to have a law degree or background, Pentuic said, although it’s preferred. Mediators simply need a calm and patient countenance and to complete an hour and a half training to sign up as a mediator. It’s a volunteer position, but Pentuic said mediators can specify when they are available because they will set up a mediation between the tenant and the landlord.
The program has John Deere attorneys that are working pro bono as mediators, but panelists said those mediators are facing additional work pressures because of the strike.
The goal of the whole program is to spare the Quad-Cities’ homelessness resources from additional strain, prevent destabilization and trauma that results from being removed from a home, and to make sure property owners can get payment to handle their expenses, panelists said.
Lund said as of Wednesday morning, there were 364 homeless individuals on the streets, or 267 households in the Quad-Cities that the organization knows of.
“We do not have the capacity in our service area for a large influx of homeless individuals,” Lund said.
Delay in aid has consequences
At Project NOW, an average wait time to make an appointment to apply for rental assistance is 30 days, said Community Services Director Ron Lund. That means there’s roughly 540 outstanding applicants for rental assistance at any given time.
Private attorneys are backed up three weeks to a month to represent clients or draw up a lease agreement, a Rock Island bar association representative said.
To clear the backlog, Project NOW hired nine new people for its community services division earlier this week, three of which will specifically take appointments. What is currently two people together taking 18 appointments a day, will soon become five taking 45 appointments a day in total, Lund said.
“We have been inundated," Lund said. "I don't think anybody anticipated the level of crisis that we would have in the Quad-Cities. Along with a lot of other agencies and other businesses, we've been short staffed. Thankfully, we did a hiring event (Tuesday), we've got nine new staff that are coming on with the bulk of them starting Monday. So we recognize that 30 days is not the ideal situation. But we do have to get staff on board trained up to really start to move that.”
Mark Johnston, a landlord with just one rental property in Geneseo, said he and his tenant have been going back and forth with Project NOW since the tenant applied for monetary assistance in April. Sometimes, he said, attendants would say that his tenant was missing information that the tenant had already turned in or told them Project NOW would soon be sending out checks that never came.
It's Johnston’s only rental property, and he said he had to deplete some of his savings to pay property taxes in September that he’d hoped would’ve been paid by the rental assistance his tenant had applied for months earlier.
Johnston said after he and his tenant called and emailed almost every day, he received a letter Nov. 1 that said his tenant’s application was approved and he should receive a check in the mail between 20-25 days.
“I’ll believe it when I see it,” Johnston said.
Across the country, rental assistance has been slow to distribute. As of Sept. 30, roughly $10 billion of Congress’ $46.5 billion Emergency Rental Assistance Program has been distributed nationwide. A representative of the Rock Island County Bar Association said she’d heard of Illinois residents waiting six months for rental assistance from the state.
“I count on this in my finances to pay for the expenses of the rental house,” Johnston said. “I’m not doing this for charity. … There’s millions or billions of dollars that are out there, but you can’t get your hands on it.”
Lund said situations of backed up applications and appointments was why Project NOW hired new people.
Normally, Lund said, the organization’s main objective during this time of year is distributing assistance from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which helps pay for energy costs for low-income households primarily during winter months. Project NOW typically fields 9,000 applications for LIHEAP, he said. Now, the organization has another program of greater size to also administer, which has meant it's experienced some “growing pains,” Lund said.
Lund said at the start of COVID-19, Project NOW had $2.4 million dollars available. He said the organization has spent $1,077,378 out in the community so far. Now, Project NOW has just shy of $1.4 million remaining. Lund said to date, Project NOW has received requests for help from 1,329 individuals, or 560 households, in the Illinois Quad-Cities area.
Pentuic and other panelists asked for patience.
“Maybe we were optimistic on how quickly these cases could be mediated,” Pentuic said. “But we are taking into account the delays now that everyone is backed up. So, if you're frustrated because Prairie State can't get you in, they're backed up. If you’re frustrated that Project NOW can't get your grant done, they're backed up. If you're on the other side of the frustrated, you're not getting a hearing, we're backed up.
“We’re trying to make sure that we get the highest benefit to people and try to keep people housed. I don't want to deal with all the issues that are going to happen if people are unhoused or if people lose their businesses. I know what that's going to look like. That's not going to do any of us any good.”
Ford said, however, that with new people, Project NOW would relieve some of the pressure.
“To move these applications, I need you as concerned citizens to tell somebody else if you are falling behind, give Project NOW a call,” Ford said. “You may in fact have to leave a message, you may have to call a couple of times. But don't give up in this process. We're working to relieve the pressure and the stress and reign in the backlog.”
For more information on the eviction diversion program, contact Project NOW at 309-793-6391; Salvation Army at 563-324-4808; or, to consult with an attorney about an eviction case, contact Prairie State Legal Services at 309-794-1328. An eviction toolkit has been provided on the county website under the court administration link. For information about volunteering as a mediator, visit the county website.