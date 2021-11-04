‘We are overwhelmed, and that is to say it mildly’: Courts, community action agencies and attorneys are inundated with eviction cases

“We have been inundated," Lund said. "I don't think anybody anticipated the level of crisis that we would have in the Quad-Cities. Along with a lot of other agencies and other businesses, we've been short staffed. Thankfully, we did a hiring event (Tuesday), we've got nine new staff that are coming on with the bulk of them starting Monday. So we recognize that 30 days is not the ideal situation. But we do have to get staff on board trained up to really start to move that.”

Mark Johnston, a landlord with just one rental property in Geneseo, said he and his tenant have been going back and forth with Project NOW since the tenant applied for monetary assistance in April. Sometimes, he said, attendants would say that his tenant was missing information that the tenant had already turned in or told them Project NOW would soon be sending out checks that never came.

It's Johnston’s only rental property, and he said he had to deplete some of his savings to pay property taxes in September that he’d hoped would’ve been paid by the rental assistance his tenant had applied for months earlier.

Johnston said after he and his tenant called and emailed almost every day, he received a letter Nov. 1 that said his tenant’s application was approved and he should receive a check in the mail between 20-25 days.