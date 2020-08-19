‘We are very resilient’: Ballet Quad Cities gears up for Aug. 30 outdoor performance in Davenport

Rhode agreed. “I think it’s really important, you know, especially during this day and age with everything that’s going on to just keep in mind and remember that the arts are a huge part of culture,” she said.

“I think ... keeping the arts around and keeping them in the forefront of everybody’s minds — it’s a really big deal, and (I’m) just really excited that we’re able to make this happen.”

Lyon started working with the two earlier this week for their piece, which will be one of several the company will perform in the roughly one-hour Ballet on the Lawn performance. Rhode’s and Bartolotti’s piece is from the musical “On the Town,” and set in the 1940s, Lyon said.

The original piece tells the story of three sailors who land in New York, seeking fun and meeting people, she said. Her choreography for Bartolotti and Rhode expresses that enthusiasm with life and meeting new people, she said.

“It’s so fun because these two are so expressive,” she said. “It’s just so fun to work with them.”