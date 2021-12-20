'We are very worried': Latest COVID-19 message comes as hospitals remain crowded and new cases surge

The latest message about COVID-19 from area public health officials and healthcare providers is not new.
But it is different.
"We wanted to put everything we have tried to message into one package, so people could see it all together," said Brooke Barnes, Scott County Health Department's public information officer.
"We saw something that was done in Michigan. We liked it because it was raw, and emotional. And we wanted to do something like it. So we tried to lay out where we stand as a community and how important it is for people to still think about the pandemic."
The message opens with the words "We are very worried" in bold, blue letters and details high COVID-19 hospitalization numbers. The next heading of the message reads "We need your help" and concludes with the two-sentence plea "We need you to care. And to help us end this."
The plea ran in the Sunday editions of the the Quad-City Times and the Dispatch/Argus, and on a number of social media sites. Developed by the partnership that includes Genesis Health System, UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Community Health Care, as well as the health departments of Scott and Rock Island counties, the plea is signed by 11 health care professionals — including Genesis Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kurt Andersen and UnityPoint Health-Trinity Chief Medical Officer Dr. Toyosi Olutade.
In recent weeks, Olutade and Andersen have offered detailed information about the dire situation present in local hospitals and intensive care units because of the continued spread of COVID-19.
The plea remains timely. On Monday, Genesis Health System reported 70 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across its five regional medical centers — including 51 patients in Davenport and another 15 in Silvis. Genesis also reported 15 COVID-19 patients in Davenport's ICU and five in Silvis.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported 67 COVID-19 patients Monday, which includes 23 in ICUs. Trinity's update noted a 25.8% seven-day positivity rate among the people it's tested.
In Monday's COVID-19 update, the Rock Island County Health Department reported 57 COVID-19 patients in the county.
Barnes said early returns from the message are encouraging.
"The message is being shared on social media," Barnes said. "We know people who are vaccinated, people who are masking in public, are more receptive to this message — but we hope they are sharing with people they know who haven't been vaccinated, or stopped wearing masks in public."
Barnes said the effort to put COVID-19 vaccine into arms has turned into an incremental process.
According to the latest reporting from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 56.8% of Scott County's population of 172,940 is fully vaccinated. In Rock Island County 57.2% of the county's 141,879 residents are fully vaccinated.
In terms of total numbers, the CDC reports a total of 179,309 people in Scott and Rock Island counties are fully vaccinated.
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
The newest message from local health care professionals came as Rock Island and Scott County have seen new COVID-19 cases climb and the virus continue to kill patients.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported six COVID-19 deaths Monday — a man in his 50s, a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s, and a woman in her 80s, all of whom died in a hospital, as well as a woman in her 90s who died at home.
The total number of deaths in Rock Island County linked to the virus is 411.
The Rock Island Health Department also reported 253 new cases of COVID-19 since its update on Friday. The total number of cases in Rock Island County since the start of the pandemic is 22,385.
The latest seven-day numbers from the CDC offer a wider view of COVID-19's recent spread through the Quad-Cities. In Scott County, 611 new cases were confirmed in the seven days leading up to Monday. In Rock Island County that number was 743. The seven-day test positivity rate remains high in both counties — 16.37% in Scott County and 12.94% in Rock Island County. Those numbers show community spread is high throughout the Quad-Cities.
New-case counts and COVID-19 hospitalizations prompted Rock Island Health Department officials to reiterate the latest message.
"We hope you saw the plea in recent days from our community’s healthcare and public health leaders," Rock Island County Health Department Public Information Officer Janet Hill said. "We desperately need your help in preventing more infections, more hospitalizations, and more deaths. You can help keep cases by surging even more by wearing a mask in public places, even if you have been vaccinated. And get yourself and anyone in your family age 5 or older vaccinated or boosted as quickly as possible."