'We are very worried': Latest COVID-19 message comes as hospitals remain crowded and new cases surge

The latest message about COVID-19 from area public health officials and healthcare providers is not new.

But it is different.

"We wanted to put everything we have tried to message into one package, so people could see it all together," said Brooke Barnes, Scott County Health Department's public information officer.

"We saw something that was done in Michigan. We liked it because it was raw, and emotional. And we wanted to do something like it. So we tried to lay out where we stand as a community and how important it is for people to still think about the pandemic."

The message opens with the words "We are very worried" in bold, blue letters and details high COVID-19 hospitalization numbers. The next heading of the message reads "We need your help" and concludes with the two-sentence plea "We need you to care. And to help us end this."