'We cannot go one year without Iowa first-in-the-nation or we are done': Leaders of Iowa Democrats, GOP preview caucuses

On caucus night, the biggest changes involve the realignment process. If a caucus-goer is part of a viable group in the first alignment — in general, a preference group that receives 15% of the room in the first round, or “first alignment” — that caucus-goer’s support card will be collected and their support will be “locked-in” for second alignment, freeing those individuals to go home.

Only people in non-viable groups will become “free agents” who can support a different candidate in second alignment.

“We’re not going to have 800 people moving around the room,” said Price, whose own caucus site in 2016 lasted three-and-a-half hours. “It’ll make the process move quicker.”

Another time-saving change: The re-alignment window has been reduced from 30 minutes to 15 minutes. “It’ll cut down on the gamesmanship,” said Price. “It’s a ranked-choice process, and you have two choices.”