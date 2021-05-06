'We can't do the same things and expect different results.' United Way unveils 10-year blueprint to improve education, income and health in Quad-Cities

Quad-Cities leaders have sounded a call to action to advance racial equity and tackle the root causes of systemic barriers to success in education, income and health.
The COVID-19 pandemic and calls for social justice in the wake of a string of police killings of Black people across the nation have laid bare stark disparities and systemic inequalities faced by Quad-Cities residents.
"Those experiences tested, tempered and primed us so now as individuals and a community we are ready to do more," United Way Quad Cities President and CEO Rene Gellerman said. "We are ready to recover, rebuild and reclaim our future."
Rise United, spearheaded by the United Way, unveiled its 10-year community goals during a livestreamed event Thursday at John Deere World Headquarters in Moline.
The blueprint focuses on supporting, enhancing and growing community resources, initiatives and services to ensure students graduate from high school prepared for success in college or career, families are financially stable, and Quad-Cities residents live long, healthy lives, Gellerman said.
The long-term goals were developed over 18 months of planning and research in collaboration with corporate, civic, philanthropic and nonprofit partners, as well as community leaders and content experts, Gellerman said, and aligned with Q2030, the region’s community and economic development plan.
"Every Quad Citizen, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, status or background deserves the opportunity and access to thrive and develop their full potential," she said. "Certainly, the tragedies of the last year have shined a spotlight on the many challenges that our community faces in making that vision a reality. But, these challenges do not define us."
The goals include:
- Increasing by 30% the number of Quad Cities students reading on grade level by third grade, when students make the shift from "learning to read" to "reading to learn." Students proficient in third-grade reading are five times more likely to graduate from high school ready for college, career training and living-wage jobs compared to their nonproficient peers, according to numerous studies and research. Reading proficiency is also linked to students’ eventual ability as adults to save for the future and cover the costs of health care for themselves and their families, according to the United Way.
In Scott and Rock Island counties, Black and Hispanic students are twice as likely not to ready on grade level than their white peers, according to the latest figures from Quad Cities Education Data Exchange.
- Increasing by 20% the number of Quad Cities young adults 25 to 44 years old who earn a living wage, adding nearly $116 million in gross wage income each year.
For a family of four in the Quad-Cities with both parents working, that would require earn a gross annual household income of $85,000, according to the United Way. For a family of three with both parents working, that would require a gross annual household income of $66,545.
The figures were derived using a living wage calculator developed by MIT to determine how much families would need to make in order to afford basic needs such as housing, food and child care, while being able to plan for a comfortable retirement, cover emergency expenses and support the local economy.
Nonwhite residents are less likely to earn a living wage. Nearly 60% of Black and nearly 42% of Hispanic families do not have jobs that pay enough money to cover basic needs, compared to one-third of white households, according to ALICE Project Research Center.
- Increase to 95% the number of Quad-Cities residents receiving routine, preventative, prenatal, physical and mental health care.
People of color in the Quad Cities are twice as likely to have difficulty finding health care services, according to the United Way. Rise United will also focus on health problems more prevalent in communities of color, such as hypertension, diabetes, asthma, low birth weight and mental health issues.
"These community goals are ambitious, but to change the trajectory of a generation and our region, we have to aim high and we have to take responsibility for getting there," Gellerman said.
To kickoff fundraising for Rise United, John Deere announced an initial donation of $2 million.
Since it's beginning nearly 50 years ago, the John Deere Foundation has awarded more than $30 million to United Way Quad Cities, making it the single largest recipient of the Foundation’s funds in its history, said Ryan Campbell, senior vice president and chief financial officer at John Deere.
Caitlin Russell, senior vice president at Russell Construction; Chad Everitt, managing director at Deloitte; and LaDrina Wilson, founder and CEO of Iman Consulting will serve as community campaign chairs guiding fundraising efforts to support the community goals.
There is no dollar amount or fundraising target, however, for achieving the goals.
"There is no amount of money that could fix the problems of today," Gellerman said. "It's going to take time. It's going to take expertise and resources," as well as policy changes and public and private investment.
Existing initiatives are already underway, Gellerman said, including "The Pitch." Quad-Cities nonprofits will pitch their ideas Saturday before a panel of judges and compete for $100,000 to make their ideas a reality in a "Shark Tank" style show aimed at tackling some of the community's toughest obstacles to early childhood education, including literacy.
The United Way, KWQC and the Quad-City Times are sponsoring the event.
Achieving the other goals will require boosting job training efforts to the unemployed and underemployed to obtain the skills required to secure available, high-paying and in-demand jobs, as well as securing additional funding for community health centers, Gellerman said.
"It's going to be about enhancing those programs that work. It's going to be looking at innovative approaches to some of our challenges," she said. "We can't do the same things and expect different results. And, it's going to be about uplifting those organizations working on the front line. ... How do we build the capacity of those organizations ... and aligning efforts?"
Wilson, who benefited from United Way-supported programs growing up in the Quad-Cities and raised by a single mother, said she shudders every time she turns on the news to the violence occurring in the Quad-Cities.
"And I'm left to contemplate what might have happened had that person had access to some of the same opportunities I had access to," she said. "Every day, committed people in our community and strong organizations work to fight poverty. We work to reduce violence and we are out here working to create paths for people to live their best possible lives. Yet our ability to move the needle on some of our community's most stubborn issues, particularly racial inequities, youth violence and generational poverty are slow and small compared to what is possible.
"... Because all too often we are well-intended but doing things alone," Wilson said. "We must do better together" to achieve more -- "not just for for one person or for one agency, but for our whole community."
That, she said, will require diligent data tracking to measure outcomes and "a new level of accountability for all of us who are entrusted with public and donor dollars to meet these needs."
"The opportunity gaps that keep too many people from developing their full potential should not be an obstacle we leave to the next generation to solve," Wilson said.