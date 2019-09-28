Glenn Cole didn’t expect his new lager to sell out so quickly. But it did: About 1,200 pints sold out in less than three days. The 700 canned pints lasted about 90 minutes.
The pilsner was slated to come out soon, but it still didn’t have a name. Then Anheuser-Busch announced they were no longer working with Carson King, the 24-year-old Iowan who went viral for his College GameDay sign asking people to Venmo him to replenish his “Busch Light supply.” As people kept sending him money, King decided to send the excess money to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, partnering with Anheuser-Busch and Venmo to match the donations. But after a Des Moines Register journalist asked him about two racist tweets King made as a high schooler, King addressed the tweets and apologized in a press conference ahead of the profile’s publication. Anheuser-Busch said they’d still match the donation, but would no longer be selling beer with King’s face on it.
Cole, the head brewer at Geneseo Brewing Company, said he was “appalled” at the response in a statement. Now, though, he had a name -- and a cause -- for the new pilsner: “Iowa Legend.” A dollar from every pint and 16-oz can was donated until it sold out.
“It just didn’t sit right for me, that you could be judged by two pop culture references you made when you were a child,” he said. “The message wasn’t about forgiving someone, but to show the great growth people can have.”
The response to the brewery has been overwhelming.
“We kind of were a little nervous with how the controversy of it all has been, but everyone has shown us we made the right statement and expressed the right message,” Cole said. “When we made the statement, we figured we’d get some good business out of it, but we didn’t expect it to go viral like this.”
While it’s sold-out for now, Cole said the “Iowa Legend” beer will be back. Geneseo Brewing Company partnered with two other local breweries to distribute six-packs all over Iowa, in two to three weeks at the earliest.