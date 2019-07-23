The lure of a dynamic, fast-growing event site and a high-brand hotel was enough for Combine owner Jeffrey Harrop.
He wanted in.
A Bass Street restaurant, Combine has been open about a week, and Harrop likes the early returns. The neatly decorated restaurant is located in The Bend Event Center at The Bend development along the Mississippi River in East Moline.
The Bend also includes a Hyatt House/Hyatt Place hotel, Murphy Park, a band shell and a convenience store. Plans call for apartments are to come.
"The Bend is a amazing site and will have a huge impact locally,'' said Harrop, the managing general partner of Bass Street Restaurants, which also owns the popular and upscale Moline-based Bass Street Chop House.
"It's a great combination for us; it's in the same building as the Events Center and on the same property as a hotel with a great brand. The Bend is already a busy place, but it is ever-changing and growing. We feel we are part of something special.''
Despite what some may think, the new eatery did not get its name because it rests where combines once were built, though there is a connection. The Bend project rests on the former site of International Harvester, a longtime player in the farm implement field.
"There is a saying we have regarding this project and what we feel about Combine and where it's located,'' Harrop said of the slogan featured on Combine's menus and its website.
It reads: "Proud people worked here, near water and earth, using their hands to create and build, changing the Midwest. The Combine salutes all who come together to make things better.''
"We are aware of the hard work that took place on the site and the impact it had on the area,'' Harrop said. "We have great respect for as much.''
Harrop said Combine will offer a comfortable environment and high-quality food and drink, letting everyone know it’s a Bass Street Restaurant.
"It's is more casual than the Chop House,'' said Harrop, who said Combine has been received well by Hyatt Place/Hyatt House guests and local residents in the week it has been open.
"I like what I have seen, but there is a long way to go and many things to accomplish. But I believe because of our commitment, people will appreciate what we offer.''
Combine's menu features a variety of options, including flatbreads, burgers and salads for lunch and burgers, steaks, seafood, flatbreads and salads for dinner. Most lunch prices range from $10 to $15; most dinner prices range from $15 to $36.
Though not as extensive as the Chop House menu, Combine's menu should please all palates. "It suits the situation, and we believe it will serve us well,'' said Harrop, a successful 30-year veteran of the restaurant business.
The Combine shares The Bend Event Center facility and will handle all catering for the center.
"It is the perfect tie,'' Harrop said of two spaces with individual objectives working under one corporate umbrella. "We feel we have the right mix to grow with the site and have long-term success.''