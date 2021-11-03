'We have bright years ahead': Matson re-elected as Davenport mayor in landslide

Davenport residents opted for continuity over change as the city pushes ahead on efforts to curb rising gun violence, mitigate the effects of more frequent river flooding and guide investment in neighborhood and riverfront redevelopment, aided by an influx of federal dollars.
Mayor Mike Matson handily defeated community activist Athena Gilbraith to win a second, two-year term in Tuesday's city election, capturing more than 77% of the vote, according to unofficial results.
Matson, a retired U.S. Army special operations sergeant major, previously served on Davenport’s City Council for more than a decade before defeating former City Council member Rita Rawson to replace then-outgoing Mayor Frank Klipsch in the November 2019 city election.
“I’m humbled and honored to have won the election, and thanks so much to the citizens of Davenport to allow me to lead Team Davenport for another two years," Matson said Wednesday. "I’m looking forward to working with all the folks," including the new city council, "to really get this sprint going to improve Davenport."
Matson ran to continue what he described as the city’s strong momentum on a number of fronts — from flood mitigation, to crime prevention and economic development.
"I think we have bright years ahead. I’m looking forward to it," he said.
Matson has pointed to recent successes in job creation, namely Amazon’s decision to build a fulfillment center in northwest Davenport that is expected to bring 1,000 new jobs starting at $16 an hour.
He has highlighted planned investments in extending a major sewer line in west Davenport to allow for future commercial and industrial expansion and noted the city is taking other steps, like preparing for redevelopment of the NorthPark Mall area.
The mayor, as well, said he’s been a collaborator with local, state and federal government officials to attract new public and private resources to invest in crime prevention and combat a recent increase in gun crime, which hit an all-time high in 2020.
Matson, though, argues the city has made progress. Confirmed incidents of gun fire in Davenport fell 26% year to date as of Oct. 20 compared to the same period in 2020, according to Davenport police.
"The Youth Assessment Center is up and running and referrals are happening as we speak," Matson said. "We’ll continue efforts on the preventive side, working with all types of folks and organizations, at the same time finding tools and resources for our police department to go after violent offenders."
He added: "We’ll continue to put all the resources and tools forward, and I will continue to search for more, to make our public safety folks, or police department, more efficient.'
Gilbraith, who would have been the city’s first Black mayor if elected, campaigned on a platform to build a more inclusive Davenport that lacks diverse leadership. She walked away with nearly 22% of the votes cast in Tuesday's mayoral race.
Gilbraith said she sees Davenport households and families struggle to find affordable housing, and a City Hall she argues has been resistant to calls for social change and racial justice in the wake of George Floyd's death.
She pledged to focus on improving the safety, livelihood and living conditions of those she argues city policies and investments have left behind, pushing the city to expand affordable housing options across Davenport and increase public and private investment in the city's older, core neighborhoods.
"Another great night to be a middle-aged, mediocre white man," Gilbraith's campaign tweeted at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday.
Gilbraith has led the charge locally pushing for equity in policing and to address issues of implicit bias, systemic racism, police brutality and a range of reform issues.
She called for more expansive implicit bias training for city staff and seek to address racial disparities in police arrests and traffic stops.
Matson said he sat in on an equity, diversity and inclusion training class on Election Day attended by supervisors from across city departments, and said four training sessions are scheduled before the end of the year.
"I will continue to attend and our supervisors will continue to attend" training on equity, diversity and inclusion, Matson said. "We’re committed to it. We’re probably conducting more training on this subject than we ever done before, and we will continue to do that. We believe in it and we’ll continue to train."