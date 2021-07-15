'We have nowhere to go': Davenport renters forced to vacate residences plead with city for assistance

The reports include data and recommendations to inform the city's consolidated plan to ensure quality housing opportunities for all residents.

"You have the constitutional right to do whatever you want to do with your private property, even if it's gentrification," De Taeye said. "You have that right, but as a city we have a responsibility and an obligation to look out for all of our residents. All of our residents. And, right now, we're not doing that."

In previous years, De Taeye said the city of Davenport dedicated federal block grant dollars for relocation assistance.

"We are certain the majority of the residents would have been income eligible if the program was sustained," De Taeye said. "Application fees, security deposits, moving costs all add up. Not to mention the emotional toll on families and children facing displacement."

Residents urged the city to use a portion of the nearly $41 million Davenport is expected to receive in federal COVID-19 relief funds and/or federal block grant funds to provide $5,000 in relocation assistance for each household being displaced to ease the anxiety and financial burden of moving.