'We have to succeed': After summer, hotel industry expecting dip in business

But Jacobson is confident business travel, which is a critical part of Illinois’ hotel industry, will eventually rebound.

After the Sept. 11 attacks and the 2008 economic recession, he said, businesses were a little more cautious to return to traveling than vacationers were. He said now with the Delta variant raging through the country, a lot of companies that were saying they would start traveling again by Aug. 1 or Labor Day are now delaying that as far as January. He said hotels statewide are trying to accommodate more leisure travel or find creative ways to stay in business until business travel picks up again.

“After 9/11 there was all this conversation of business travelers ever hit the road again,” Jacobson said. “They hit the road again. Yes, we have Zoom. Zoom has done us well during the pandemic, when we had no choice. But I think if you had a choice as a sales person to be in the room and shake hands with someone and meet with them face to face to try to make a sale or do it over zoom, you're always going to choose in person so it's going to rebound, it's just going to take a couple years to do so.”