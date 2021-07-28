'We have to vaccinate our way out of this': Quad-Cities health officials urge caution as COVID-19 numbers climb

“Both Scott and Rock Island counties are currently at the moderate transmission level, but case counts are rising quickly,” Thoreson said.

Thoreson said that as of Wednesday, the mask guidance for the Quad-Cities as a whole has not changed, but it could quickly if Quad-Citians don’t stem the rapid increases in infections on both sides of the river.

For June there were 88 positive cases reported for Scott County, Thoreson said. As of Tuesday, July’s count was 211 positive cases reported. Of those, at least 180 have been since July 13.

“While these numbers aren’t what we have seen in the past, they are concerning for the public health community and for our health care community,” Thoreson said.

In Rock Island County, there were 47 positive cases reported in June, Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department, said. As of Tuesday, July’s count was 127, with 94 of them since July 15.

“Most troubling is the rapid increase in hospitalizations,” Ludwig said. “Today nine people are hospitalized in Rock Island County with COVID-19.”