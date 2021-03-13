'We just want to feed people': City, nonprofit reach compromise over food forest fight

Walker, Dunn and other neighbors say they support the food forest and would like to see it remain in the park, so long as the volunteer group maintains the forest in keeping with the agreement, including maintaining planted areas free of weeds.

In the end, neighbors, city officials and the Quad City Food Forest struck a compromise where the trees would remain, contingent on the nonprofit providing proper insurance and assurances that upkeep of the forest would be maintained.

"The entire site at Blackhawk Garden Park will be receiving well-deserved maintenance, labeling and mapping," Domino-Keenan said. "I had all of the best intentions and lofty goals. But, now, we just have to use our momentum of the volunteers we are going to get now (as result of the online petition) and do it now, if we're able to, after we get insurance."

She added: "We hope that this dedicated follow through will show the City of Davenport what the people really want from this site."

