'We just want to feed people': City, nonprofit reach compromise over food forest fight

The city of Davenport will hold off on removing fruit trees from a city park planted by a nonprofit group of volunteers, so long as the group meets certain conditions.
"We just want to feed people. We just want people to have free food," said Ali Domino-Keenan, executive director of the Quad City Food Forest.
The nonprofit works with cities and private land owners to design, grow and maintain edible landscapes for the purposes of providing free, healthy food for the community.
Roughly 40 neighbors, volunteers and supporters from the Quad City Food Forest gathered Saturday at Blackhawk Garden Park on Davenport's west end. The meeting was organized by Davenport Alderman Rick Dunn, Ward 1, who represents the area, following ongoing concerns and disagreements among the Quad City Food Forest, neighbors and city officials about the maintenance and planting of trees in the park.
The Quad City Food Forest launched an online petition in an effort to keep the fruit trees and demonstrate community support for the food forest, "which fully provided in their 6th year last summer filled with apples, peaches and plums," according to the group.
Some neighbors complained about problems with pests -- raccoons and opossums, primarily -- due to the proximity, overgrowth and lack of upkeep of fruit trees near their homes.
"We've seen it horribly, horribly maintained," said neighbor Jodie Walker, who said she walks the area every day.
Domino-Keenan said after a summer hiatus of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, the group lost a lot of volunteers to maintain weeding in the food forest.
The city of Davenport issued a license to the Quad City Food Forest in 2014 to plant and maintain a food forest in what was formerly the 3200 block of Davenport's Pansy Avenue. The area near Blackhawk Creek, which frequently flooded, was turned into a park following the city's purchase and demolition of homes as part of a Federal Emergency Management Agency flood buy-out program.
However, neighbors and city officials say that over time the nonprofit group of volunteers started utilizing areas outside those agreed to, which the group disputes.
The city began notifying the Quad City Food Forest of issues in 2019 and met with the group last summer and fall. At that time, city officials also became aware that the group's liability insurance had lapsed, which was a minimum requirement of the original agreement, city Public Works Director Nicole Gleason responded in an email to the Quad-City Times.
"The current sprawling nature of the food forest is creating an additional maintenance hardship for the City of Davenport Parks and Rec department," the city wrote in an October letter, giving final notice that the Quad City Food Forest needed to come into compliance with the terms of the license agreement by Oct. 30, 2020.
If it failed to do so, the group would be given a 30-day period to neatly remove the fruit trees.
The city subsequently met with the food forest and presented several options:
- Present proper insurance and clean up the site per the requirements of the license, and the city would allow the fruit trees to remain. Non-fruit tree gardens would be removed in areas where their license did not permit them
- The city would pay to move some of the viable fruit trees to one of the food forest's other two operations
- The Quad City Food Forest vacate the land and the fruit trees become city property, which the city may remove, depending on the upkeep required and the desire of the adjacent neighbors to use the fruit trees
"The offer of tree re-location was a good faith effort to end the agreement in the most mutually beneficial way, but this by no means has to occur if the Food Forest can provide reasonable assurances that the upkeep would be maintained," Gleason wrote. "The city feels that the QCFF is an excellent cause, but it appears that there are not enough volunteers to maintain three locations to the licensed standards and associated costs of maintenance (such as insurance)."
Walker, Dunn and other neighbors say they support the food forest and would like to see it remain in the park, so long as the volunteer group maintains the forest in keeping with the agreement, including maintaining planted areas free of weeds.
In the end, neighbors, city officials and the Quad City Food Forest struck a compromise where the trees would remain, contingent on the nonprofit providing proper insurance and assurances that upkeep of the forest would be maintained.
"The entire site at Blackhawk Garden Park will be receiving well-deserved maintenance, labeling and mapping," Domino-Keenan said. "I had all of the best intentions and lofty goals. But, now, we just have to use our momentum of the volunteers we are going to get now (as result of the online petition) and do it now, if we're able to, after we get insurance."
She added: "We hope that this dedicated follow through will show the City of Davenport what the people really want from this site."