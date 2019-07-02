GENESEO – Business owners, employees, and shopper were told to evacuate a portion of downtown Geneseo shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday when a gas leak was reported.
The gas leak reportedly was discovered near the public restrooms on West First Street.
Erin Walker, an employee with the Henry County Republic which is located just across an alley from where the restrooms are, said a representative from the Geneseo Fire Department came into the newspaper office and told the employees they needed to evacuate the building as there had been a gas leak.
“The gas leak was found to the rear of Vintage Redhead business in the alleyway," she said.
“I understand Hartco Cable workers were jackhammering in that location to begin underground boring and when they started boring underground they hit the gas line,” she said.
“Police and Fire Department employees were at our office within minutes after that happened, telling us to exit the front door and go to the west and keep walking,” Walker said.
“I ended up walking to a parking lot about 1½ blocks away from our office where I waited and then walked to the railroad tracks, about an additional block where I could see Police and Fire Department staff going from business to business down State Street to all businesses on First Street and then on State Street from the corner of State Street and Second Street to State and Exchange streets,” she said.
“My car is parked on the north side of First Street, just across the street from the gas leak and I have not been able to get back to my car. That was 3:45 p.m. (Tuesday) and the leak apparently it is not yet capped. The entire sidewalk in front of our office has been dug up and there is another hole on the corner at State and First Streets.
“Those are not important things when we think about in an instant we all could have lost our lives,” she said. “We know it is a possibility that the entire area could have exploded.”
Downtown businesses remained closed Tuesday afternoon and Walker said, “We were told we may not be able to get into our office tomorrow.”
Business owners in the downtown area were told a representative from NICOR Gas would go through buildings with the owners before any of the businesses could reopen.
An update posted at about 3 p.m. Tuesday stated that “the situation is still being repaired so the closure stands until further notice. NICOR estimates around 3-7 hours of work to repair.”