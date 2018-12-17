Two-state flu status

The status of influenza in Iowa and Illinois show that Illinois has had a regional outbreak, but Iowa is in better standing, according to the CDC, which supplied the following status reports:

Influenza in Iowa is "sporadic," indicating a small number of lab-confirmed cases or a single lab-confirmed outbreak.

Illinois is experiencing "local activity," indicating recent lab-confirmed influenza outbreaks in a single region and/or an increase in influenza-like illness cases.