All the holiday hugging and sharing comes with consequences.
The flu season hit with full force after the holidays last year. When it was all over, an estimated 80,000 Americans had died after being infected with the respiratory virus.
As of mid-December this year, Iowa and Illinois were largely being spared any major outbreaks, but the season of togetherness frequently is the trigger.
"It starts after the holidays, when families get together, hugging, sharing utensils," said Lisa Caffery, infection-prevention coordinator for Genesis Health System.
Flu vaccines and good hand hygiene still are the go-to recommendations for prevention. But public health officials say it's just as important to contain the virus, and that means staying home when you're sick — even if it means missing a Christmas or New Year's party.
Between the two holidays last year — on Dec. 28 — both Genesis and UnityPoint-Trinity issued a statement, asking that anyone with flu-like symptoms abstain from visiting friends and family in local hospitals. The plea was issued because of an influenza increase in the Quad-Cities.
"Visitors should not come to the hospital to visit patients if they have a sore throat, chills, headache, stuffy/runny nose, cough, fever or body aches. People exhibiting these symptoms will be asked to wear a mask and must clean their hands before entering a patient’s room," the hospitals' joint statement read.
So far in Iowa this year, influenza cases are "sporadic," meaning a small number of lab-confirmed cases or a single lab-confirmed outbreak have occurred.
According to the latest influenza report by the Iowa Department of Public Health, "No long-term care outbreaks were reported, no schools reported 10 percent absenteeism, and no influenza-related deaths were reported.
The statistics are likely to change as the new year approaches, however.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, warn that people with the flu can infect others up to six feet away. It is believed that most viruses spread primarily when those infected cough, sneeze or talk, and tiny droplets of saliva land in or on the mouths or noses of those nearby. Less frequently, people can get the flu by touching contaminated surfaces or objects, then touching their mouth, nose or eyes.
If you already have the flu, you are most contagious in the first three or four days after the illness begins, according to the CDC. It is possible to infect others one day before your symptoms develop and up to a week after becoming sick. In the young and elderly, the virus can last longer than a week.
Some people can have the virus, but none of the symptoms. Those people can infect others, too.
So far this season, more than 160 million doses of the influenza vaccine have been distributed, which is about five million more than last year.
Last year's flu fatalities were the worst since 1977. The worst on record was the pandemic of 1918, which lasted two years and resulted in an estimated 500,000 deaths in the U.S.
"The message is: It's not too late to get a flu shot," Caffery said.