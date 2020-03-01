'We move millions of people every day': Escalator/elevator exec loves his job

Continuing to learn

In addition to his secondary education, Andrews continues to learn. His experience includes 10-plus years as product manager with KONE, and he cited strong leadership skills and experience in managing teams, setting standards, and being able to coach team members as necessary in his position.

Continuing education for him also comes from job training throughout his career, along with learning from others and online KONE learning and development courses. External training has included courses related to leadership development, customer service, and quality.

He said the opportunities to grow and advance within the company are “excellent.” He was able to move through different business areas and gain the knowledge and experience needed to get to his current role.

“More than two-thirds of my career has been in the Americas’ escalator business, and the entire journey has been extremely rewarding,” he said. “I truly appreciate how the company has treated me and all of us as employees. It is a great company in which to work.”

Every day is different